Stuart Wesley Brock DDS

March 14, 1936 – August 5, 2025

Stuart Wesley Brock passed away August 5 after a brief battle with congestive heart failure. Stuart was born March 14, 1936 in Durant, Oklahoma. Shortly thereafter, his family moved to Oklahoma City where he grew up the second of four children. His father passed away suddenly when he was just ten years old. To provide for the family, his mother took over his dad’s insurance business and the kids were required to take on responsibilities around the house. This might explain why he thought it perfectly natural to have his own kids out mowing the lawn as soon as they were big enough to reach the cross bar of the lawn mower.

With their father gone and the example set by their mother, Stuart and his siblings developed both a strong bond with each other and a fierce self-reliance. However, lacking traditional adult supervision during his formative years, Stuart became known for being a bit of a troublemaker with tales fraught with BB guns, motor scooters, and fast cars.

Following the footsteps of his brother, Stuart attended the University of Oklahoma where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. He then attended and graduated from the Kansas City School of Dentistry. Before embarking on his professional career, Stuart joined the US Navy and was stationed at Camp Pendleton.

He practiced dentistry in the Kansas City area throughout his career. In the office, he was outgoing and developed a loyal staff and clientele. Not afraid to work and having a fine appreciation for the value of a dollar, Stuart was always looking for ways to expand his dental reach opening practices in Overland Park, Prairie Village, and Argentine, KS. When that was not enough, he started the “24 Hour Emergency Dental Service”.

When the personal computer became a reality, Stuart was not going to be left behind. No experience – no problem. Stuart commissioned a programmer with an overdue dental bill to program the initial version of “Data Team DDS” – a software program to assist with dental office management (insurance filing, bill printing, etc). At its peak, Data Team was operating in over 350 dental offices across the nation – making dentistry easier from sea to shining sea.

Stuart raised his family in Prairie Village where he was always ready with a story or a life lesson. He attended Village Presbyterian Church and was a leader with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). He remained active throughout his life. In his late 30s, it was men’s basketball league at the YMCA – aka “skinny school”. At the age of 88, it was mowing his lawn and taking walks around the neighborhood with his yellow hand weights. Stuart enjoyed travel, skiing, gardening, and especially golf – a long time member of Indian Hills Country Club.

Stuart is survived by his four children, Laura Lee Crandall (Bill), Kristen Muller (Tom), Wesley Brock (Keri), and Melinda Schott (Kermit deceased), thirteen grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Also mourning his passing are his three beloved siblings, John Brock, Suzanne Hutton (Peter), and Nancy Brock. A memorial service is being planned in the near future, please check back for additional information.

