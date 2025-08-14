Your Insurance: Distracted driving

Instead of insurance coverage advice, this week we’re focusing on a story that will hopefully prompt conversation among families and be an inspiration for change.

Each day, nine people’s lives are cut short by distracted driving, their stories left unfinished. Travelers Insurance, one of our trusted carrier partners, has developed a video that will hopefully inspire personal change and awareness on this important topic. I know it has for all of the staff at Flury-Hinderks Insurance.

Phillip LaVallee was a young runner destined for greatness at the time he was killed. Travelers Insurance worked with Phillip’s family to imagine an emotional video showing what could have been had his life not been cut short by a distracted driver.

Please take a moment to watch this short video. Share it with your teen or young drivers and talk to them about staying safe behind the wheel. Thank you for helping get the word out regarding this important cause and please, don’t drive distracted.

Working with families as their trusted insurance advisor is what we do every day. Connect with us so we can help talk about ways to protect you and your family.