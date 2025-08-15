Blue Valley School Buzz: Welcome back, Blue Valley students!

The first day of school marks the start of an exciting new chapter filled with opportunities to learn, grow and discover. This year, we look forward to building on our tradition of excellence, fostering curiosity and creativity and creating meaningful, student-centered learning experiences strengthened by our sense of community. With the support of our dedicated staff, engaged families and vibrant community, we are cultivating lifelong learners prepared to navigate their future with purpose. Let’s make this year one of achievement, connection and purpose for every learner.