Overland Park is pulling together the final details on its plans to build a new $23.5 million training facility for the police department next year.

The new facility will span about 35,000 square feet and sit on the W. Jack Sanders Justice Center campus near 123rd Street and Blue Valley Parkway.

Earlier this week, the Overland Park Planning Commission approved a revised preliminary development plan tied to the project, 8-0, laying out more specifics about the site layout and design.

Commissioners Holly Streeter-Schaefer and Matt Masilionis were absent from the meeting. Chris Staus recused himself from the vote, but he did not publicly state a reason why.

What all is planned at the new police training center?

The Overland Park Police Department will get a new 34,611-square-foot training facility on the northwest side of the Sanders campus.

It will serve as something of a “sister building” to the main police facilities already there, said Tony Rome, the city’s facilities engineer.

On Wednesday, at the Overland Park City Council’s Public Safety Committee meeting, Police Chief Doreen Jokerst said the training facility will house:

a firing range,

fitness center,

a large classroom space with stadium seats,

a training simulator room,

defensive tactics training room,

a decontamination area

and offices for those giving trainings.

Jokerst also said that moving some of these functions to the new building will free up space for things in existing police facilities, as well. For instance, fitness training is currently done out of a temporary space intended to be a garage. Once that’s moved to the new training center, the garage can be used for the traffic unit, as originally intended.

“We’re super excited about the opportunities, and obviously, the support of the training facility,” Jokerst said. “The entire team is working diligently to ensure the layout of the building will meet the needs of the department, not only now, but in the future.”

Project cost estimates increased this year

Plans for the new training facility have been in the works since 2019, when a study identified multiple phases of work to modernize the full Sanders campus, which includes police and municipal court facilities.

In 2022, the city completed the first big slice of work under the study, adding a new vehicle storage building and renovating both the Sanders Campus as well as a portion of the Myron Scafe building near Antioch Road and Santa Fe Drive.

In 2024, when City Manager Lori Curtis Luther added the training center project back to the city’s capital improvement plan list after briefly pausing it, it had an estimated price tag of $19.5 million.

However, around that time, Rome warned that a more accurate cost estimate was needed to reflect the impacts of inflation and a changing market for construction materials and labor costs.

Now, the price tag is $23.5 million, according to the current capital improvement plan.

Next steps:

The site plan goes to the Overland Park City Council for consideration next month, likely at its Sept. 8 meeting.

Later, the planning commission will need to approve a final development plan.

Construction is expected to start on the training facility next year. In the meantime, some design work continues. Eventually, additional construction projects are still planned at the Sanders campus south of the parking lot, spanning 4,000 square feet. The timeline on those plans remains unclear.

