SMSD News: Opening a new Tomahawk Elementary…Because Kids

The Shawnee Mission School District is celebrating the start of the 2025-26 school year! Between August 11 and August 13, Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade students greeted new and familiar friends, started new routines, and began a new year of learning.

At Tomahawk Elementary, students started the school year with a newly rebuilt school.

Prior to the start of school, the Tomahawk community held an event welcoming students and families into the building for the first time.

“Everybody is just so excited,” Principal Erin Aldrich said as the school opened. “They say it is unbelievable. They cannot believe what is in the space. Everybody that walks in immediately looks up. Their eyes get wide and big and they get a giant smile. The students have been saying it is great, it’s awesome, and it’s the best school they have ever seen.”

A large-scale tree structure meets all who enter the building. Throughout the building, visitors will see hallways that are nature-themed, drawing inspiration from the four seasons of the year.

“It’s really interactive and fun in general,” noted Bradley Speaks, a Tomahawk third grader.

The building also features open, flexible classroom spaces, and common areas for collaboration and connection. Outdoor learning spaces also encourage hands-on exploration and active learning.

“I’m very grateful to have this brand new school,” Finn Willman, third grader expressed. “It’s a big pleasure to have this.”

The completion of this construction project marks the fifth and final elementary school rebuild that was a part of the $264 million bond approved by voters in 2021. Every school in the Shawnee Mission School District benefitted from the 2021 bond, which helped fund major renovations, new construction, and essential upgrades across the district.

“Strong public schools and beautiful buildings like this rejuvenate and really build upon a community,” Superintendent Dr. Schumacher shared as he welcomed students on the first day of school. “This community saw that and supported our bond issue.”

Dejuanne Harris attended the school along with her siblings, and now her child attends the home of the Tigers. She was among the first to see the new building open to students and staff.

“It’s a staple of the community,” Harris shared. “It’s really amazing. I’ve got chills seeing how much we’ve grown, but also how the education still hasn’t faltered. Go Tigers! ”

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.

