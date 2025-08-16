Your Library: Fall 2025 Guide available now

The Fall 2025 Guide is here, and it’s brimming with ideas to make the most of the season. Available at all 14 Johnson County Library locations, it’s your go-to resource for programs, events, service highlights, branch news and updates from the Friends of Johnson County Library and Johnson County Library Foundation.

From September through December, the Guide makes it easy to explore and discover. Published three times a year — August (Fall), December (Spring) and April (Summer) — it keeps you connected to everything happening at your Library.

This season’s highlights include:

A closer look at the new Johnson County Library website

Eight free online resources you can start using today

MakerSpace expansion with new staff, extended hours and fresh programming

Progress updates on the Comprehensive Library Master Plan

Caroline McKnight: decades of service and a transformational legacy

elementia presents: De Soto and Spring Hill Poetry Contest

Meet a Friend: Chris Meier

Why I Give: Chuck Sipple, lifelong reader, volunteer and advocate

Finding the right volunteer opportunity for you

The cover quilt, created by local artists from Ampersand Design Studio and Tia Curtis Quilts, celebrates the people and moments that create a safe, stable and nurturing community. It is the centerpiece of an interactive exhibit at Central Resource Library (Oct. 15 to Dec. 14), part of the RaisingKC™ public health campaign, which works to prevent toxic stress in children through strong, supportive relationships. Learn more at raisingkc.org.

Pick up your copy at any branch or explore it online. This fall, let your Library be the place where inspiration finds you.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom