A proposal by Kansas City-based nonprofit Metro Lutheran Ministry to rehab 16 low-income housing units at yet-to-be-determined locations in Johnson County got a green light Thursday from county commissioners, who praised it as an important step toward helping an underserved population.

The 16 units make only a small dent in the shelter needs for people who have been “chronically homeless” for more than a year, many of them with disabilities, commissioners acknowledged.

In fact, the need for housing for the lowest-income population is estimated at 7,500 units, said Heather McNeive, the county housing services director.

Commissioner Michael Ashcraft, who joined the unanimous vote in favor, said, “This is an important step, a valid step, but it goes nowhere near the expectation,” of addressing such a large need.

Project will be funded with federal dollars

Most of the project’s $2.7 million funding comes via a federal HOME-ARP grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The grant, part of the COVID-era American Rescue Plan Act, targets people who are homeless, at risk of homelessness, domestic violence survivors and other at-risk populations.

The federal money had originally been designated for a homeless shelter proposed for Lenexa, but that idea failed to get city officials’ approval.

The grant approved Thursday will cover the expenses of locating and building the units, in addition to money to handle its operations by Metro Lutheran Ministry.

Group expects units to be built by end of next year

The nonprofit has been in the Kansas City area for more than 50 years but is relatively new to Johnson County.

The ministry’s staff would provide case management and other services to residents on an opt-in basis, with a property management company handling the occupancy, lease enforcement, rent collection and maintenance, according to the agreement.

Once the grant becomes effective, the clock will begin ticking for the project.

The nonprofit will have two and a half years total to buy the properties, rehabilitate them and get them filled, although McNeive said, “I don’t expect it taking anywhere near as long as that.”

She estimated the units could be ready by the end of next year, or early 2027 at the latest. The grant expires in September 2030.

Commissioners asked for reassurance that the ministry would be able to meet that deadline, or that there would be a backup plan if not.

Metro Lutheran Ministry will look for existing duplexes, tri-plexes or quad-plexes dispersed throughout the county that are in need of rehabilitation. Rent will be income-based, with as many units as possible accepting housing voucher payments.

The idea is to help get stable housing for people who have had long-term difficulty and who may have disabilities that make it impossible to work their way into housing, McNeive said.

“Able to take on these hardest challenges”

According to the supporting document by county staff, there is a growing need for rental units for people who face chronic homelessness in the county.

A recent measurement of the county’s Coordinated Entry System, which connects people in need of housing to available units, showed that 21% of the 283 households that used the system in 2024 were chronically homeless.

More recent data from July 2025 showed 86 households would qualify for HOME-ARP aid.

Five people spoke during public comments about the project, and all supported it.

Four were affiliated with the interfaith nonprofit Good Faith Network and one was from United Community Services of Johnson County, a nonprofit providing human resource analysis for the county.

The proposal to create 16 units “demonstrates that there are housing developers in Johnson County who are able to take on these hardest challenges,” said Dee Ann Heptas, a Good Faith member from Olathe.