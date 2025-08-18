JCCC Updates: Fall enrollment now open!

Each year, more than 18,000 students from around the country — and the world — enroll as full- or part-time credit students at JCCC. These students come to JCCC with goals to earn certificates and associate degrees that will help them enter the workforce fast, or to earn valuable college credits to transfer to another college or university. They come here seeking a high-quality education, but quickly find a home away from home—and a unique college experience that fosters both academic and personal growth.

Campus culture: Beyond the classroom

At JCCC, students can participate in more than 80 clubs and organizations that satisfy a wide variety of interests. The largest student organization is Latinos United Now and Always (LUNA), which has been recognized for the club’s community impact on and off campus. Students are also able to join organizations like the award-winning Model UN team, which annually travels to competitions across the U.S., or intermural sports teams, like pickleball and basketball.

Students at JCCC also have access to world-class speakers, performers, and experiences. The Midwest Trust Center attracts 150+ concerts and performances annually, and JCCC students can get $5 tickets to MTC performing arts series shows with their student ID. The CoLab hosts a mix of student, faculty, and guest presentations, and campus-wide events give students the chance to build connections at the start and end of each school year.

Students can even take their educational aspirations overseas and participate in one of JCCC’s many study away programs. There are a variety of program types, locations, and lengths to meet every student’s academic needs. Some opportunities offer financial aid, and the Global Engagement Office helps students find scholarship opportunities from JCCC as well as from external funding sources.

Athletics are a big deal at JCCC. The College is home to seven competitive sports teams—basketball (men’s and women’s), softball, baseball, volleyball, soccer (men’s and women’s), and the Golden Girls Dance Team. Admission to all JCCC home games is free for students with their student ID.

Finding your academic fit

JCCC is the perfect option for students who know they want to attend college, but don’t know what they want to study or the career they want to pursue.

With 100 degree and certificate program offerings, JCCC has a field of study for every student. JCCC also helps students explore different possibilities within a broad area of study through “Areas of Interest.” Areas of Interest organizes JCCC’s degree and certificate programs by grouping similar academic and career fields so students can explore options, then choose a major and create an academic plan, all while making progress toward a college degree.

Student support and resources

JCCC students also benefit from a vast array of free student resources:

Career advising, job application assistance, and interview preparation

Transfer advising

Financial aid and scholarship advising

Personal and academic counseling

Free tutoring in all subjects

Access to the Billington Library and campus study spaces

Technology loans

And access to the Student Basic Needs Center

Additionally, students at JCCC have the advantage of small class sizes (the average is 21 students per class), flexible class scheduling options , and one-on-one time with faculty.

Questions?

Ready to join the next class of Cavaliers? Have questions? Prospective students can apply online or visit the Student Center on JCCC’s main campus (12345 College Boulevard, Overland Park, Kansas 66210) during business hours (M-F, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.) for in-person help with enrollment-related questions.

Key August enrollment dates for prospective students:

August 19 – Payment deadline for fall – 6 p.m. All students enrolling prior to this deadline must pay tuition and fees by 6 p.m. or risk being dropped from classes. Enrollment will be closed from 6-9 p.m. for drop for nonpayment processing. Payment is due on the date of enrollment for students adding classes after the payment deadline.

August 19 – Web enrollment reopens at 9 p.m.

August 22 – Fall credit enrollment for students eligible for the 60+ tuition rate begins at 8 a.m.

August 23 – Cav Saturday: Extended hours for enrollment by appointment only The Student Success Center will be open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The Testing Center will be open 8 a.m.-2 p.m. by appointment only.

August 25 – First day of fall semester

August 25 & August 26 – Late registration After these dates, students must be enrolled in a course no later than the first day the course meets.



JCCC also offers late-start and short-term classes that begin several weeks (or even months) after the start of the semester. These intensive courses cover all course material in a condensed timeframe. The individual class sessions are typically longer than those of semester-long classes.