Two people have injuries after the Kansas Highway Patrol said a motorcycle side-swiped an SUV on Interstate 35 in Lenexa.

The crash happened at about 2:50 p.m. on Sunday in the northbound lanes of I-35 just north of U.S. 69 Highway.

Lenexa firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics arrived at the crash scene to report multiple vehicles stopped with at least one person down near a motorcycle.

Troopers say the crash involved a 1986 Harley-Davidson FXST Custom and a 2017 Lincoln MKC crossover SUV.

According to the Highway Patrol crash log, the motorcycle driver “made lane changes to the left and side swiped” the Lincoln.

Highway Patrol troopers said the motorcycle operator lost control and the bike overturned.

Two people were thrown from the motorcycle.

Both of the injured riders were taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas, by Med-Act ambulances.

Troopers have identified the rider in control of the motorcycle as a 48-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man with a “suspected minor injury.”

The passenger on the bike is only listed as a 59-year-old woman. She is listed as having a “suspected serious injury.”

According to the crash log, no one on the motorcycle was wearing a helmet.

The woman driving the Lincoln SUV was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the crash.

Lenexa firefighters closed three left lanes of the highway as they treated the injured, and Highway Patrol troopers worked to clear the damaged vehicles from the highway.

Police from Lenexa and Overland Park responded to assist with traffic control.

All lanes reopened shortly before 4 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.