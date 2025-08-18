Mike Frizzell August 18, 2025 Emergency Response 1 min. read 2 injured in motorcycle crash on I-35 in Lenexa The Highway Patrol says the crash occurred when a Harley-Davidson driver changed lanes, side-swiping an SUV on northbound I-35. A KC Scout traffic camera showed vehicles backing up on I-35 near 87th Street. Image via KC Scout. Two people have injuries after the Kansas Highway Patrol said a motorcycle side-swiped an SUV on Interstate 35 in Lenexa. The crash happened at about 2:50 p.m. on Sunday in the northbound lanes of I-35 just north of U.S. 69 Highway. Lenexa firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics arrived at the crash scene to report multiple vehicles stopped with at least one person down near a motorcycle. Troopers say the crash involved a 1986 Harley-Davidson FXST Custom and a 2017 Lincoln MKC crossover SUV. According to the Highway Patrol crash log, the motorcycle driver “made lane changes to the left and side swiped” the Lincoln. Highway Patrol troopers said the motorcycle operator lost control and the bike overturned. Two people were thrown from the motorcycle. Both of the injured riders were taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas, by Med-Act ambulances. Troopers have identified the rider in control of the motorcycle as a 48-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man with a “suspected minor injury.” The passenger on the bike is only listed as a 59-year-old woman. She is listed as having a “suspected serious injury.” According to the crash log, no one on the motorcycle was wearing a helmet. The woman driving the Lincoln SUV was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the crash. Lenexa firefighters closed three left lanes of the highway as they treated the injured, and Highway Patrol troopers worked to clear the damaged vehicles from the highway. Police from Lenexa and Overland Park responded to assist with traffic control. All lanes reopened shortly before 4 p.m. No other details were immediately available. Previous articleYour Library: Fall 2025 Guide available nowNext articleFaith group to rehab Johnson County apartments for ‘chronically homeless’ renters About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Faith group to rehab Johnson County apartments for ‘chronically homeless’ renters Overland Park Fire officials investigate fire outside JoCo GOP office Developer pitches housing plan for old elementary school site in Westwood ‘Make it a great day’ — See how the first day of classes went at 3 Olathe schools Betty Rae’s is adding another JoCo ice cream shop, this time at Overland Park’s Bluhawk