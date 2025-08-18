Peggy A Baker

August 25, 1940 – August 7, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas –

Peggy Ann (Gramlich) Baker, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2025, at the age of 84. Born on August 25, 1940, Peggy lived a life marked by kindness, humor, strength, and a generous spirit that touched everyone who knew her.

She grew up in Kansas City, Missouri and went on to St. Louis as a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet. While in the convent, Peggy graduated from St. Louis University, with a major in Physical Therapy, acquiring the thirteenth PT license in the state of Missouri. Known for her warm smile, generous spirit, and devotion to service, Peggy touched the lives of everyone she met.

Peggy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jack, her children, Megan, Bridget (Kristin), and Sean, her ten grandchildren, her brother Billy Gramlich and her sister Mary Chigos, many nieces and nephews, and is preceded in death by her loving parents, brothers Johnny and Mike and sister Barbara.

A celebration of Peggy’s life will be held on August 25, 2025, which would have been Peggy’s 85th birthday, at Cure’ of Ars Church 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, Kansas with a Rosary at 11:45 and mass at noon. Friends and loved ones are welcome to attend and share memories. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Journey to New Life, a charity near and dear to Peg’s heart as she was a tireless advocate for second chances, or St. Teresa’s Academy to support the (new!) Peggy B award to give tuition assistance to girls exemplifying leadership and service.

Known for her warm smile and compassionate heart, Peggy dedicated herself to her family, friends, and community. She will be remembered for the countless ways she offered support, encouragement, and love to those around her. Her wisdom, humor, and steadfast strength were a guiding light throughout her life.

Peggy leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories that will be carried on by her family and friends. Though she is gone from our sight, her presence will remain in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know her.