Shawnee Mission students went back to school last week, including those in the district’s newest building: Tomahawk Elementary.

The three-day rollout for the beginning of the school year in Shawnee Mission started on Monday, Aug. 11, with students in grades 1-7 and high school freshmen. Students in remaining grades returned to school shortly after that.

The return to school was especially exciting for the Tigers who came back to the district’s newest building: Tomahawk Elementary, 6301 W. 78th St., Overland Park.

Tomahawk is the last of five elementary school rebuilds the district undertook as part of its $264 million bond measure voters approved in 2021.

The district unveiled the new $25 million elementary school at the start of the 2025-26 school year, and, at the same time, the district’s new boundary lines for Tomahawk and nearby Briarwood Elementary took effect.

Here’s a look at how the first day of school in a new building — and likely with some new faces — went for the Tomahawk Tigers.