A message from Lenexa: Have a fun-filled fall in Lenexa

From fresh chili and food truck feasts to fireside s’mores and film screenings, Lenexa is serving up something special nearly every weekend this September and October. Mark your calendar, grab your cozy layers and get ready for a season of family fun, foodie adventures and outdoor vibes.

Family faves

Fire Department Open House

Sept. 13, 2025 | 10 a.m.–2 p.m. | Fire Station No. 3

Lenexa gets fired up for this annual event. Hop in a fire truck, meet our firefighters, and learn about fire safety through hands-on fun for the whole family. Free admission.

Touch-A-Truck Night with Municipal Services

Sept. 24, 2025 | 5–7 p.m. | Lenexa Public Market

Kids (and kids at heart) can explore the big trucks and equipment that keep our city moving at this Family Night. Climb into the driver’s seat, honk a horn, and meet some of the friendly crews who maintain Lenexa’s streets, traffic signals, stormwater systems and city vehicles.

Family Campout

Sept. 26–27, 2025 | 4 p.m.–9 a.m. | Black Hoof Park

Make your first camping experience a success. For one night only, Lenexa lets families pitch a tent at Black Hoof Park. Enjoy outdoor nature activities and s’mores around the fire pit. Registration required.

Fire Safety Fun + Storytime at Family Night

Oct. 8, 2025 | 5–7 p.m. | Lenexa Public Market

In celebration of National Fire Prevention Week, the Lenexa Fire Department and the Lenexa City Center Library are teaming up to offer a fun and educational event during Family Night. Step inside a fire truck, interact with firefighters through yard games and enjoy a safety-themed storytime led by a librarian.

Hands-on and homegrown fun

Native Plant Sale

Sept. 6, 2025 | 8 a.m.–noon | Lenexa civic campus

Turn your yard into a native paradise. Shop region-friendly plants and get tips for low-maintenance landscaping that supports pollinators, looks great and improves water quality.

Spinach Festival

Sept. 6, 2025 | 9 a.m.–4 p.m. | Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park

Celebrate Lenexa’s leafy legacy as the former spinach capital of the United States. Explore old-fashioned games, shop unique vendors, see cooking demos and more at this one-of-a-kind hometown festival. Free admission.

Don’t miss the Lenexa Farmers Market on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon through Oct. 25.

Foodie fun

Lenexa Chili Challenge

Oct. 10–11, 2025 | Old Town Lenexa

The tastiest competition in town. Sign up with friends to compete in the challenge or come Saturday for free samples of chili, salsa and hot wings from teams all over the region (while supplies last). Free admission.

Friday Night Sound Bites + Red Friday Football

Sept. 12, 2025 | 5–10 p.m. | Lenexa Public Market

Show your team spirit and wear red! Enjoy live music by Mirage, appearances by the Chiefs Rumble drumline, KC Wolf and tailgate-worthy eats from Market merchants and food trucks.

Food Truck Frenzy

Sept. 20, 2025 | 5–9 p.m. | Lenexa civic campus

Grab dinner from a fleet of fan-favorite food trucks, enjoy live music by Switch in Time, and shop local handmade goods inside City Hall. Come hungry — and leave happy. Limited seating. Bring a lawn chair.

Friday Night Sound Bites + Empanada Fest 2025

Sept. 26, 2025 | 5–10 p.m. | Lenexa Public Market

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a global favorite — the empanada! Enjoy the flavors, rhythms and energy that bring cultures together. Savor authentic empanada samples, move to live Latin beats by Selekto Show, and cheer on local talent in a high-energy freestyle soccer competition.

Music, movies and more

Outdoor Concert Series

Sept. 14 & 21, 2025 | 5–6:30 p.m. | Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park

Stretch out on a blanket and soak in the sounds of local bands under the evening sky at the Grand Pavilion. Free admission.

KC Symphony Mobile Music Box Concert

Sept. 18, 2025 | 6–7 p.m. | Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park

Enjoy a free outdoor chamber music concert at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, featuring talented musicians from the Kansas City Symphony performing on their unique Mobile Music Box stage. Free admission.

Manhattan Short Film Festival

Sept. 25, 2025 | 6:30–9:30- p.m. | Lenexa City Hall

Watch and vote for your favorites from 10 of the best short films from around the world. Your vote helps decide who makes it to the 2026 Oscars. Free admission.

City Center Live

Oct. 11, 2025 | 6:30–7:30 p.m. | Lenexa City Hall

Cooler temps mean indoor shows are back. We’ll kick things off with Rudy Amato performing classics from Las Vegas’ golden era of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Elvis Presley and Neil Diamond.

Skate Jam

Sept. 20, 2025 | 4–6 p.m. | Rolling Magic Skate Park

Catch air and good vibes at this action-packed event. A live DJ, food trucks and free helmets (while supplies last) bring energy to the skate park. Free admission.

Move and give back

Swingin’ for a Scholarship Pickleball Tournament

Sept. 19 & 2025 | 8:30 a.m. | Bois D’Arc Park

Join the fun and play for a cause! All proceeds support Lenexa’s Parks & Rec Scholarship Fund. Registration required.

National Night Out

Oct. 7 | 5–7:30 p.m. | Lenexa Justice Center

Connect with your local police department at this friendly community event featuring police vehicle displays, a police K9 demonstration. Free hotdogs, fun and admission.

Fall Back to Fitness

Sept. 22–26, 2025 | Lenexa civic campus

Ready to refocus on you? Try free outdoor versions of Rec Center fitness classes all week long — from yoga to bootcamp. Free community events. No registration required.

Don’t miss a free Fitness Checkup Sept. 23.

Work Out With Lenexa Police

First Saturday of every month | Lenexa Justice Center

Break a sweat with officers during this free community workout, led by a certified strength coach. Registration required.

Sip and discover

History Happy Hour: Japanese War Brides on the Prairie

Oct. 3, 2025 | 5–6 p.m. | Lenexa City Hall

After WWII, thousands of Japanese women married U.S. servicemen and moved to America — including Kansas. In this engaging talk, Ayako Mizumura of KU’s Center for East Asian Studies shares their stories of resilience, identity and life between cultures. Part of our History Happy Hour series with Humanities Kansas. Ages 18+. Come early for drinks or dinner at the Lenexa Public Market. Registration appreciated but not required.