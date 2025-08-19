Sponsored Content Johnson County Post Sponsor August 19, 2025 Sponsored posts A message from Lenexa: Have a fun-filled fall in Lenexa Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Get out your calendars - Lenexa has something for everyone this fall! From fresh chili and food truck feasts to fireside s’mores and film screenings, Lenexa is serving up something special nearly every weekend this September and October. Mark your calendar, grab your cozy layers and get ready for a season of family fun, foodie adventures and outdoor vibes. Family faves Fire Department Open House Sept. 13, 2025 | 10 a.m.–2 p.m. | Fire Station No. 3 Lenexa gets fired up for this annual event. Hop in a fire truck, meet our firefighters, and learn about fire safety through hands-on fun for the whole family. Free admission. Touch-A-Truck Night with Municipal Services Sept. 24, 2025 | 5–7 p.m. | Lenexa Public Market Kids (and kids at heart) can explore the big trucks and equipment that keep our city moving at this Family Night. Climb into the driver’s seat, honk a horn, and meet some of the friendly crews who maintain Lenexa’s streets, traffic signals, stormwater systems and city vehicles. Family Campout Sept. 26–27, 2025 | 4 p.m.–9 a.m. | Black Hoof Park Make your first camping experience a success. For one night only, Lenexa lets families pitch a tent at Black Hoof Park. Enjoy outdoor nature activities and s’mores around the fire pit. Registration required. Fire Safety Fun + Storytime at Family Night Oct. 8, 2025 | 5–7 p.m. | Lenexa Public Market In celebration of National Fire Prevention Week, the Lenexa Fire Department and the Lenexa City Center Library are teaming up to offer a fun and educational event during Family Night. Step inside a fire truck, interact with firefighters through yard games and enjoy a safety-themed storytime led by a librarian. Hands-on and homegrown fun Native Plant Sale Sept. 6, 2025 | 8 a.m.–noon | Lenexa civic campus Turn your yard into a native paradise. Shop region-friendly plants and get tips for low-maintenance landscaping that supports pollinators, looks great and improves water quality. Spinach Festival Sept. 6, 2025 | 9 a.m.–4 p.m. | Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park Celebrate Lenexa’s leafy legacy as the former spinach capital of the United States. Explore old-fashioned games, shop unique vendors, see cooking demos and more at this one-of-a-kind hometown festival. Free admission. Don’t miss the Lenexa Farmers Market on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon through Oct. 25. Foodie fun Lenexa Chili Challenge Oct. 10–11, 2025 | Old Town Lenexa The tastiest competition in town. Sign up with friends to compete in the challenge or come Saturday for free samples of chili, salsa and hot wings from teams all over the region (while supplies last). Free admission. Friday Night Sound Bites + Red Friday Football Sept. 12, 2025 | 5–10 p.m. | Lenexa Public Market Show your team spirit and wear red! Enjoy live music by Mirage, appearances by the Chiefs Rumble drumline, KC Wolf and tailgate-worthy eats from Market merchants and food trucks. Food Truck Frenzy Sept. 20, 2025 | 5–9 p.m. | Lenexa civic campus Grab dinner from a fleet of fan-favorite food trucks, enjoy live music by Switch in Time, and shop local handmade goods inside City Hall. Come hungry — and leave happy. Limited seating. Bring a lawn chair. Friday Night Sound Bites + Empanada Fest 2025 Sept. 26, 2025 | 5–10 p.m. | Lenexa Public Market Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a global favorite — the empanada! Enjoy the flavors, rhythms and energy that bring cultures together. Savor authentic empanada samples, move to live Latin beats by Selekto Show, and cheer on local talent in a high-energy freestyle soccer competition. Music, movies and more Outdoor Concert Series Sept. 14 & 21, 2025 | 5–6:30 p.m. | Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park Stretch out on a blanket and soak in the sounds of local bands under the evening sky at the Grand Pavilion. Free admission. KC Symphony Mobile Music Box Concert Sept. 18, 2025 | 6–7 p.m. | Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park Enjoy a free outdoor chamber music concert at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, featuring talented musicians from the Kansas City Symphony performing on their unique Mobile Music Box stage. Free admission. Manhattan Short Film Festival Sept. 25, 2025 | 6:30–9:30- p.m. | Lenexa City Hall Watch and vote for your favorites from 10 of the best short films from around the world. Your vote helps decide who makes it to the 2026 Oscars. Free admission. City Center Live Oct. 11, 2025 | 6:30–7:30 p.m. | Lenexa City Hall Cooler temps mean indoor shows are back. We’ll kick things off with Rudy Amato performing classics from Las Vegas’ golden era of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Elvis Presley and Neil Diamond. Skate Jam Sept. 20, 2025 | 4–6 p.m. | Rolling Magic Skate Park Catch air and good vibes at this action-packed event. A live DJ, food trucks and free helmets (while supplies last) bring energy to the skate park. Free admission. Move and give back Swingin’ for a Scholarship Pickleball Tournament Sept. 19 & 2025 | 8:30 a.m. | Bois D’Arc Park Join the fun and play for a cause! All proceeds support Lenexa’s Parks & Rec Scholarship Fund. Registration required. National Night Out Oct. 7 | 5–7:30 p.m. | Lenexa Justice Center Connect with your local police department at this friendly community event featuring police vehicle displays, a police K9 demonstration. Free hotdogs, fun and admission. Fall Back to Fitness Sept. 22–26, 2025 | Lenexa civic campus Ready to refocus on you? Try free outdoor versions of Rec Center fitness classes all week long — from yoga to bootcamp. Free community events. No registration required. Don’t miss a free Fitness Checkup Sept. 23. Work Out With Lenexa Police First Saturday of every month | Lenexa Justice Center Break a sweat with officers during this free community workout, led by a certified strength coach. Registration required. Sip and discover History Happy Hour: Japanese War Brides on the Prairie Oct. 3, 2025 | 5–6 p.m. | Lenexa City Hall After WWII, thousands of Japanese women married U.S. servicemen and moved to America — including Kansas. In this engaging talk, Ayako Mizumura of KU’s Center for East Asian Studies shares their stories of resilience, identity and life between cultures. Part of our History Happy Hour series with Humanities Kansas. Ages 18+. Come early for drinks or dinner at the Lenexa Public Market. 