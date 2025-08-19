November 18, 1939 — August 13, 2025

Overland Park

Claudia Marcene Backus, 85, passed peacefully, surrounded by her family who were her greatest joy.

For 71 years, she walked side by side with her husband, Wayne Edward Backus, the love of her life. The two of them met when she was just 8 years old and he was almost 11 years old. Shortly after meeting him, she exclaimed to her mother, “I am going to marry that boy someday”! And on Oct. 13,1954, she fulfilled that promise!

The newlyweds soon moved to Oceanside, Ca. for Wayne to pursue his military enlistment in the United States Marine Corp. In 1957 they were blessed with the birth of a son, David Wayne, and in 1960 they were blessed with their second son, Ricky Wayne. Together they raised their sons and watched their family grow into generations of grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to the affection she had for her family, she loved and cared for many dogs, cats, horses and even a sick opossum that was lucky to be rescued by her.

To her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she was called by either Grandma, Nana, or LaLa. She never minded a mess if it meant a good time… she was the voice that called them in from play, and the hug that made everything feel right.

Some of their favorite memories include:

“grandma’s pancakes are still the best…I’ve tried duplicating them 100’s of times and can’t do it”

“letting us ride her horse even when Mom said no. She said life was too short not to”

“the thrill of tobogganing down the hill next the their house on huge sheets of cardboard”

“letting Grandpa take us through the orange grove in the bed of his El Camino, even though she knew Dad would be mad”

“letting us shoot snapping turtles in the pond with BB guns so that they wouldn’t attack us”

“everyone in the office always saying how sweet Grandma always was, but how afraid they were of Grandpa”

“all the cool arts and crafts kits that would arrive after a QVC shop-a-thon”

“buying me my very first surfboard and skateboard at Killer Dana in Dana Pt., CA.”

“always had black licorice jellybeans and “crack your own nuts” set out “

“would always make me sit by the fire if I got snow in my gloves as she was sure I would get frostbite”

“we loved going to the Holiday Mart with her at Christmas time…her eyes always lit up as she loved the beauty of the Christmas season so much”

“making her laugh and hearing her funny responses at family dinners”

“riding with her over their bumpy road in her Subaru that always smelled like her, mixed with fresh carrots”

“sitting with her in the sun room at the farm, trying to spot deer and other wild creatures through her binoculars”

“great grandma always spoiling me, whether it was a trip to Walmart to buy my favorite Chapstick, or something as simple as cutting up a ripe plum for me to eat”

“eating NooNoo’s in bed while watching the old White Christmas or Santa Claus movies…putting on her heels and costume jewelry and dancing and singing around the room”

“I love how much she loved and was so proud of her sons and grandchildren…the families they have built, and the families still to come”

Claudia Marcene leaves behind a legacy of devotion to Jesus, her husband, Wayne, her sons, daughters-in-law, her grandchildren, great grandchildren and to the simple joys of a life well lived.

Preceding her in death include her parents, Claude & Margaret Whisenhunt of Vancouver, WA.; brothers: Melvin, John, and Bennie; brother and sister in law, Roy & Dorothy Phillips; nephews, Phillip and Tracy, and niece, Carolyn Spencer.

Surviving in addition to her husband, Wayne, are her sons, David (married to Cindy), and Rick (married to Tammy); grandchildren: Amber Rayne Hanton, Cory Wayne Backus, Brett Edward Backus (married to April), Sean Cameron Backus (married to Cassandra), Shea Hunter Backus and Rikki “Jeane” Klingenberg (married to Josiah). Great grandchildren: Alexandra Cole Hanton, Capri Nadine Hanton, James Thomas Hanton lll, Chloe Rose Backus, Dillon Wayne Backus, Maddison Lee Backus, Roslyn Irene Backus, Jade Odette Backus, Alett Lucille Backus, Carson Alexander Backus, Blake Lee Backus and Baby Klingenberg arriving February 2026. She is also survived by niece, Diane, nephews: Bob (married to Dora), Brent, Norman and Doug; great niece, Dodie (married to Mark), and children Jasmyn and Spencer.

The family wishes to extend a heart-felt thank you to the entire staff of Village Shalom; your genuine love and care will not be forgotten. We are also so very grateful for the compassion and excellent care provided by the staff of Kansas City Hospice.

Funeral/Celebration of Life services will be held at Johnson County Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS., on Saturday, August 23, 2025 at 10:00AM.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a contribution in memory of Claudia Marcene Backus to the Employee Appreciation Fund of Village Shalom. Gifts made be made online, credit card by phone at 913-266-8454, or checks made payable to: Village Shalom – Attn. Development 5500 West 123rd St, Overland Park, KS. 66209

-Psalm 37:23–24 “The Lord makes firm the steps of the one who delights in him; though he may stumble, he will not fall, for the Lord upholds him with his hand.”

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.