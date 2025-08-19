Dennis J. Steffens

December 2, 1953 — August 12, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

Dennis Steffens, 71, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2025, with his beloved wife, Sharon, by his side.

Born December 2, 1953, in Lexington, Missouri, to Ernest Steffens and Mary Louvier, Dennis grew up alongside his three siblings-Gary, Keith, and Mary Beth. At the age of 20, he met a spirited 17-year-old named Sharon, and the two began a lifelong adventure together. They spent many evenings riding their motorcycle, building memories that would last a lifetime. In 1986, they welcomed their daughter, Stacy, and Dennis quickly learned the joys (and occasional challenges) of fatherhood-loving every single moment.

From a young age, Dennis developed a passion for cars, which led him to a career as an auto technician at Donovan’s Service. He dedicated over 25 years to the shop, earning a reputation for his skill, work ethic, and friendly nature.

Dennis was known for his love of good company, his great sense of humor, and his ability to make people laugh. Friends and family often gathered in his basement to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs-complete with a big screen in the main room, a TV in the bathroom (“so he wouldn’t miss a touchdown”), and sometimes a third TV playing NASCAR. On quieter days, he enjoyed a cold Budweiser, loud music that could be heard down the street, and firing up the grill, earning his title as the neighborhood grill master.

Hardworking both at his job and at home, Dennis could often be found perfecting the yard-even making sure his lawn lines were just right-or tackling projects around the house. His sense of humor showed in moments like the time Sharon asked him to paint the spare bedroom a gray-blue. Being colorblind, Dennis painted it violet instead-and it’s still that color to this day.

Above all, Dennis loved his family deeply. He is survived by his devoted wife of over 50 years, Sharon; his daughter, Stacy; and his fur baby, Beasley-the dog he “didn’t want” but adored completely.

We will be forever grateful to him-he brought more love into our lives than he ever knew. Dennis will be remembered for his hard work, his laughter, his love of life, and the joy he brought to everyone lucky enough to know him.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.