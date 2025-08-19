March 16, 1941 — August 5, 2025

Mission

Ellen Ann Wainwright, 84, a warm loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away surrounded by her family into the arms of our Lord on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.

Born Ellen Ann Humphrey on March 16, 1941, in Baytown, Texas, she was the daughter of Dorothy Linscott Humphrey and Dr. Stanley Humphrey. Ellen graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1959 and then attended the University of Kansas where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology in 1963 and was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

During her time at KU, an unexpected turn would change her life forever. Upon returning to KU after a visit home, her train was delayed by Hurricane Carla’s strike on the Texas Gulf Coast. That same evening, although exhausted, she agreed to be set up on a blind date with Robert (Bob) Willett Wainwright, the man who would become her lifelong love. They were married on September 8, 1962, at Danforth Chapel on campus. Their family grew to include a son, Brian Wainwright, in September 1963, and a daughter, Laura Moore, born in June and adopted in July 1970.

For 17 years, Ellen worked as a librarian at the Antioch Branch of the Johnson County Public Library. She loved her work there. Ellen will be remembered for her kindness, faith, and love of family. She was a devoted mother who loved having her family at her side and cherished one-on-one visits. Ellen’s passions included reading, gardening, and puzzles. She loved a nice scenic view. Her favorite television shows were Bonanza, Little House on the Prairie, and Gunsmoke. She also loved old movies, reading the classics, tending to her house plants, and visiting with friends and family. She had a sweet tooth and was especially fond of cookies and anything with lots of frosting.

Most notably, Ellen was steadfast in her faith. She loved the Lord and loved studying the Bible. She completed the four-year Menninger Bible Study Course, many years of Bible Study Fellowship, and enjoyed countless other studies and discussions with her cherished Sunday School group.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Stan and Dorothy Humphrey, and her husband, Robert Wainwright. She is survived by her son, Brian R. Wainwright and his wife, Tammy Ljungblad Wainwright, of Lenexa, Kansas. She is also survived by her daughter, Laura Moore and her husband, Scott Moore, of Kansas City. Ellen leaves behind her grandson, Brett Wainwright, and his new bride, Vika Wainwright, of Lawrence, Kansas. Her brother, Fred Humphrey and his wife, Ruth Anne Rich, of Kansas City also survive her.

Services will be held Monday, August 11, 2025, at Nall Avenue Baptist Church, 6701 Nall Ave., Prairie Village, Kansas. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral at 10 a.m. Burial will follow for family only at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Overland Park, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to her church, Nall Avenue Baptist Church.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at the University of Kansas Medical Center and Trustwell Senior Living for their care.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.