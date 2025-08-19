Florence B. Smith

April 18, 1929 – August 12, 2025

Florence Beatrice Smith, mother of three adopted children at birth, went to sleep peacefully in her Overland Park home and met her Savior and Lord on Tuesday evening August 12th.

Florence (formerly Florence Frank), was born in Enid, Oklahoma and was 96 years old.

Florence was a long-time active member of her church and loved cooking and entertaining her friends at her home.

Her favorite hobby and passion was being a free-lance writer, mainly historical western non-fiction books. She loved giving books away to all her friends and acquaintances.

Florence is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Everett (Ike) and her son David.

Florence is survived by her two daughters, Jayme Tebow (David), Virginia Adams (Steve); grandchildren, Tony, Matthew, Ashleigh; and great grandchildren, Marin, Jane, Hadleigh, Colt, Corbett, and Case.

The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to a loving, long-time friend and part-time caregiver, Traci Walter.

Funeral services will be held at Grace Bible Church, 19855 Antioch Rd Bucyrus, Kansas on Tuesday, August 19th. Visitation will be held at 10:00am and Service will be at 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations made to Grace Bible Church to continue Florence’s support of her church.

