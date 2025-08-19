Jim Parker

January 25, 1948 — August 3, 2025

Overland Park

James “Jim” Gilbert Parker was born January 25th, 1948 and passed away peacefully on August 3rd, 2025.

Jim was described by his loved ones as Outgoing, a problem solver, and someone who thought of every job as a “Do It Yourself” job. Jim was also known to be helpful to everyone who needed it, a trait his neighbors will surely miss.

Jim is preceded in passing by his parents, Gilbert and Helen Parker. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Janice Parker; brother Bob Parker, Sister Margaret Parker, Sister-in-law Marcia Wood, 2 nephews, 7 nieces, and many other loving friends and family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City.

