JoCo Homebuying: Let’s talk about the one-year slump

By Charity Ohlund, VP of Sales & Marketing | Fountain Mortgage

Nobody talks about the emotional dip that happens 6 to 12 months after you buy a home. But it’s real, and you’re not weird for feeling it.



Here’s how it usually goes:



You buy the house. You move in. You’re on cloud nine.



Then the dust settles.



You start to notice what you didn’t fix yet. The laundry list of “someday projects” starts to feel heavier. You wonder if you made the right decision.



It’s the one-year slump. And it’s completely normal.



Here’s what helps:



1. Make a small win list

What have you already improved since moving in? Even if it’s small, write it down. Celebrate the progress.



2. Tackle one thing

Not everything. Just one. Pick something manageable, like finally replacing those blinds or painting the hallway. Progress cures paralysis.



3. Stop scrolling listings

You bought the house. Don’t torture yourself with “maybe I should’ve” homes on Zillow. What’s next is building your home, not finding a new one.



4. Remember why you moved

Revisit your original goals. Was it more space? A better location? Lower cost? Chances are, you’re still better off than you were before.



Loving your home is a long game. It won’t always feel like a honeymoon, and that’s okay. If you’re in the slump, you’re not alone. And if you’re wondering whether it’s time for a new chapter, we can help you explore your options without pressure.