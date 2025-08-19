July 13th, 1940 – August 10th, 2025

Johnnie (“John”) H. Bailey, Jr., 85, died at home unexpectedly on August 10, 2025, after experiencing several years of health challenges. John was born in Kansas City on July 13, 1940, to parents Johnnie Howard Bailey and Sarah Loretta (Lawless) Bailey. Both parents had Native American heritage, of which John was very proud. After a divorce, his mother, to whom John was devoted, raised John and his siblings. During his childhood, John repeatedly changed schools, eventually graduating from East High School. From his grade school years forward, it was evident that John was bright and a gifted athlete. Throughout his youth, numerous teachers, coaches, and other adult mentors provided pivotal guidance. His circumstances required independence, and by age 14, John held down several jobs and owned a car.

John was accepted to the University of Central Missouri on a basketball scholarship. There, he was a star athlete, playing varsity basketball and baseball. Twice, his secondary education was interrupted. First, he joined the United States Army, where he was immediately recruited to play varsity basketball. However, during paratrooper training, he sustained a serious knee injury and immediately received an honorable discharge. Several quarters after his return to UCM, a close friend suggested that John accompany him to New York City to give modeling a try. There, at around age 21, John’s modeling career flourished. John eventually appeared in many well-known publications, e.g., the New York Times, Life magazine, and Time magazine, including in numerous advertisements as the “Marlboro Man” (although he never smoked cigarettes). As a side job, he was the chauffeur for fashion designer Bill Blass.

Although his modeling success was a heady experience, John was desperately homesick. For many years, his dream had been to coach high school basketball, and so eventually he returned to UCM. Although he’d lost his basketball scholarship, his modeling earnings were more than sufficient to pay for college. John earned both a Master’s and a Specialist’s degree at UCM. In 1966, John married Saundra Rasnic, and they had two sons before that marriage ended. John completed his student teaching at Rosedale High School. His first teaching assignment was at Lone Jack, MO, where he served as head basketball coach and spent two years rebuilding that program. From there, he joined Bud Lathrop at Raytown South High School, where he served as Lathrop’s assistant coach. John helped to create a legendary program at South that resulted in two State Basketball Championships. He remained at South for 30 years, teaching history and social studies, working with Lathrop, and also coaching baseball and assisting the track coach, Bob Craddock. For many years, he also worked as a high school football referee. He and his buddy Bill Matan coached the Raytown Optimist baseball team to two championships in the 3 & 2 League. John retired from teaching at age 55 to spend more time with his sons and to play in more sports tournaments. Post-retirement, former students frequently sought him out.

John was an extraordinary athlete. He played numerous sports, including semi-pro basketball (he missed the NBA draft cut by one), and competitive fast-pitch softball. John first played handball at the downtown YMCA in his late 30s. Senior player Lou DeLuna saw John fumbling on the courts and took John under his wing. John went on to win many local, state, and national championships, both singles and doubles (with many different partners). In 1997, he was inducted into the Missouri State Handball Hall of Fame. In 2006, he “slammed” at the national handball championships, winning both singles and doubles (with partner Ed Grossenbacher, M.D.).

On December 26, 1987, John married Emily Jane Dark, an attorney he met at the Kansas City Athletic Club. They remained married until his sudden death. Despite their 19-year age difference, they shared a deep commitment and formed a strong partnership. They also enjoyed many adventures together, ranging from blues festivals to opera balls, fly fishing in Colorado and Alaska, float trips and camping, and world travels. Best of all were their happy hours, relaxing and smoking cigars while reviewing the events of their days.

John deeply loved his sons, Matt and Beau. They were constantly present in his thoughts. He looked forward to their phone calls and visits and was enormously proud of their achievements. John was also extremely fond of all three of his grandchildren. He was interested in their education and activities, and loved to watch them engage in sports. John was tremendously intelligent and witty. He was an animal lover and an outdoorsman. His understanding of human nature was fascinating. He was approachable, charming, kind, and sensitive (although he could really dish it out!). He was also a loyal friend to many and will be missed immensely.

John was preceded in death by his parents, a twin brother (who died at birth), and a sister, Doris (“June”) Julien. John is survived by his devoted wife, Em; sister Delores Jean (“Jeannie”) Dayley (Ken); sons Matthew (“Matt”) Scott Bailey and Victor Beau (“Beau”) Bailey, D.O. (Danielle); grandchildren Elliot Cowell, and Boden and Mia Bailey; brother-in-law Mike Dark (Diane); sisters-in-law Katie Hilton, Joan Harter (Ed), Chris Ross (Bob), Diana Dark, M.D. (Kirk Wulff); and Beverly Graves, M.D.; numerous nieces/nephews and great nieces/nephews; and hundreds of friends.

John’s health declined drastically during the last years, and he struggled with the loss of his strength and athletic skills. A myriad of health providers worked tirelessly to support his quality of life. The family would like to thank everyone who provided treatment and care for John, especially Drs. Scott Christopher Russell, Randall Thompson, Jacob Smeltzer, David Skolnick, and Braden Rance; and Jessica Malcolm, APRN-NP, and Joanna Owen, RN. A party to celebrate John’s life will be held on Saturday, September 20, 2025, 6-9 p.m., at the Abdallah Shrine Assembly Hall, 5300 Metcalf, Overland Park, KS. There will be no funeral service, and in lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to one of the following organizations (please note that the contribution is in John’s memory): Kansas City Athletic Club, 845 Armstrong, Kansas City, KS, 66101. KU Endowment to benefit KU Alzheimer’s & Dementia Research, 3901 Rainbow Blvd., Mail Stop 3012, Kansas City, KS 66160 (online contributions may be made at: www.kuendowment.org/give).

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.