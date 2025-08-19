Michael Scanlon

On July 30, Michael Patrick Scanlon (72), or Mickey as most people knew him, passed away peacefully at his home with his wife of 46 years by his side. He was born March 31, 1953, in Leavenworth, KS, the oldest of Bob and Georgia (Shaffer) Scanlon’s six children. He graduated from Immaculata High School in 1971. He later married his wife, Susan Ludwig, on October 28, 1978. Together, they made their home and raised their family in Merriam, KS, for 45 years.

He was a flight attendant for 27 years, first for TWA and then for American Airlines. Once he retired, he started a second career as a security screener with the TSA. He then retired again and went to work with his friends at Heritage Park Golf Course.

Of all the titles he held, he valued none more than “Papa.” From the moment they wrapped their tiny hand around his finger, he was hooked. He had a way with restless babies. He was the first to get tackled by toddler hugs, which quickly turned into him becoming a horse to ride. He was also known for his Grover voice while reading fan favorite There’s a Monster at the End of the Book. Somehow, he was always the instigator of mischief: tank wars on the 4th of July, scaring Gaga when she got home from work, or quiet jokes and giggles during Christmas Eve church. He was also their #1 fan, no matter the sport.

He loved sports, both playing and spectating. He even met his wife while playing baseball. He loved golfing; fishing (especially family trips to the Lake of the Ozarks, or trips to Canada with his best friend of 60+ years turned brother-in-law Tim McCool); hunting; playing baseball, basketball, and football; watching the Royals and Chiefs; cheering for his girls at countless swim meets; and later learning all about soccer while cheering for his grandkids.

When he wasn’t playing or watching sports, you could find him with his nose in a book. He loved to read, often having two or more books in progress at a time.

He taught his children so many things: how to tie their shoes, drive a car, cook a great papa burger (nobody could make burgers like him), tie a fishing knot, mow grass, navigate any airport, how to get any baby to fall asleep (he had the magic touch), the importance of not taking yourself too seriously, that dancing while washing dishes is essential (especially if Michael Jackson or Brooks & Dunn are playing), and that life isn’t perfect but you can always stay positive and “Give ‘em hell.” (He never said good luck since we are Irish and already have that covered)

The most important things he taught his family weren’t things at all, but rather what it looked like to live life to its fullest. It meant working hard and playing harder, and living out “Family Over Everything.” Without hesitation, he would get on a plane, lend an ear, cover a bill, load a truck, rebuild a roof, wade through flood waters, hold your hand, bail you out, give you a ride, tell you a joke, cut your grass, share his home, cheer you on, pick you up, wipe your tears, hold you tight and offer a calming assurance of it will all be alright. He did it all without judgment or expectation of anything in return. He did it because that was what was right.

He fought a 7-year battle with prostate cancer, trying every treatment plan that his care team suggested, including a clinical trial, all with his head held high. Please stay up to date with your cancer screenings. Cancer sucks!

He was never one for big productions or funerals, so we will hold a celebration of life on. Sunday, August 24, from 2-4 at Tomahawk Hills Golf Course, 17501 Midland Dr, Shawnee, KS 66217. In place of flowers, we ask that you consider a donation in his honor to the Parks and Recreation Foundation of Johnson County, Friends of Johnson County Library, or another organization that supports his favorite activities.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Scanlon; Daughter, Courtney Fitzgerald (Patrick) of Shawnee; Daughter, Lindsey Kavanaugh (Paul) of Overland Park; Grandchildren, Mallory Fitzgerald (15), Lola Stowe (15), Anna Fitzgerald (10), and Colton Fitzgerald (8). He is also survived by his mother, Georgia Scanlon of Leavenworth; brother, Shawn Scanlon (Sharon) of Leavenworth; sister, Sue Poff (Rory) of Bonner Springs; brother, Kerry Scanlon (Kathleen) of Camden Point; and brother, Danny Scanlon (Sherydan) of St. Joe. He also had more nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members whom he loved dearly. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Scanlon, and sister Shelly Beaudoin.