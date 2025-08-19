August 20, 1937 — August 15, 2025

Lake Quivira

Miguel Parra, M.D. was a humble man who lived an extraordinary life. He was born on August 20, 1937, in Holguín, Cuba. As a young boy, he worked as an altar server to support his Catholic parish and later became president of the youth Catholic society. Dedicated to bringing young people into the church, he created a monthly publication entitled VEN (meaning “come”), because in Cuba very few attended church. As a result, many young men began attending—an accomplishment of which he was deeply proud.

Miguel attended the University of Havana Medical School. However, when Fidel Castro came to power, he faced a difficult choice. Refusing to join Castro’s militia, he decided to leave his homeland. On February 14, 1962, he married Isa Santos Ochoa, and together they fled to Spain. There, he supported himself by delivering bread while continuing his education. He graduated from medical school in Salamanca, Spain, before moving to the United States to complete his residency.

In 1970, Dr. Parra began his medical practice in Kansas City, Kansas. Through decades of hard work, his practice grew tremendously. By the time he retired in 1998, it had expanded into a multi-specialty group with 51 doctors and multiple locations. He served as president of the medical staff at Providence Hospital and played a key role in creating KAMMCO Insurance for physicians. He also served on the board of the Bethany Medical Center Foundation. After his retirement, Miguel continued to give back, volunteering his time to care for patients at Duchesne Clinic in Kansas City, Kansas.

Beyond his professional achievements, Miguel lived a life filled with service and joy. He was president of the Pan American Doctor’s Society, uniting physicians from across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and leading yearly missions to provide care for underserved communities in San Miguel Regla, Mexico. Here, many doctors donated their time, money and resources to this very poor region. He was known for his compassion, always reminding young physicians: “Know your limitations, and always put the patient’s welfare first—rewards will come later.”

A passionate golfer, Miguel played in the Bob Hope Tournament in Palm Springs, the King Hassan II Tournament in Morocco, the Kissing Camels Tournament in Colorado Springs, and the Lake Quivira Classic, where he won a green jacket. He played on more than 250 golf courses around the world, making countless friends and colleagues along the way, and even achieved four hole-in-ones. He lived and golfed in Rancho Viejo, Texas, was a part owner of Wolf Creek Golf Club in Olathe, Kansas and spent many years living and playing in California at Indian Wells and Desert Horizons—all places where he built many dear friendships. Some of his most cherished rounds were with his sons, dear friends, and the doctors and spouses of Shawnee Mission Medical Center.

While his professional and personal accomplishments were many, his greatest pride and joy was his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Dulce Parra, and his younger brother, Juan Luis. He is survived by his beloved wife, Isa; his children, Michael Parra, M.D. (Christina), Lisa Parra, and John Parra, D.D.S. (Janet); his sister, Bertha Dominguez, and her children Aldo Dominguez, J.D., Bertica Shaver, J.D., and Juan Carlos, M.D.; his brother, Daniel Parra, M.D.; many nephews and cousins; his sister-in-law, Ileana Fornal (David), and their son, Eric; and his treasured grandchildren, Abigail, Owen, Audrey (Lewis), Joshua, Allyson, Adam, and Evan—who were the light of his life.

A very special thank you to the Sister Servants of Mary, especially Sister Brenda who cared for him in his final moments.

Dr. Miguel Parra came to America with only one dollar in his pocket and built a legacy of service, faith, and family. He lived the American Dream with humility, generosity, and grace. He will be deeply missed.

A Rosary will be prayed at 5:15 pm, Tuesday, August 19, 2025 with a visitation from 5:30 – 7:30 pm at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 am, Wednesday, August 20, 2025 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Dr, Shawnee, KS 66203; entombment will be at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery,1150 N 38th St, Kansas City, KS 66102.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Servants of Mary – Ministers to the Sick: https://sisterservantsofmary.org/donate

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.