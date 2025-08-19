Norma Joan Ronsick

July 20, 1927 — July 27, 2025

Overland Park

Norma Joan (Jo) Ronsick passed away peacefully on July 27, 2025, in Overland Park, KS. She was born July 20, 1927, to John and Ola Wilkerson in Rose, KS. She attended Humboldt High School where she met her husband of 62 years, Jim. They would marry in August of the same year in Albuquerque, NM. They moved back to Humboldt, KS and began farming with Jim’s father. This partnership of farming and later ranching would last over 30 years.

Jim and Jo welcomed their first child, Gene, in 1946. They would move to “The Ranch” in Chase County, KS in February of 1949 to begin a career in ranching. They would welcome 2 more children; Virginia (Ginny) and Barbara.

They quickly became involved in the Lincolnville Community and after 40 years would move to Emporia.

In later years they would enjoy traveling spending their winters in Texas and Arizona and summers in Colorado. After Jim’s passing in 2008, Jo would stay in Emporia until March 2010, at which time she decided to move to the Kansas City area where her children and grandchildren resided. She resided at Brookdale Independent Living, Overland Park for 15 years. It recently became apparent that her health was declining, and she was moved to Brookdale Assisted Living in June 2025 where she recently celebrated her 98th birthday with many of her friends and family.

Jo was very active in her church life; she had a deep faith that never wavered. She played organ/piano substituting for the regular organist, was a long-lasting member of LWML, American Legion Auxiliary, enjoyed sewing, playing games such as bridge, pitch and Rummikub and being a homemaker. She made many friends in her long life; never meeting a stranger.

Jo is preceded in death by her parents, John and Ola Wilkerson, her husband, Jim, her son, Gene, her granddaughter, Beth Sipes, and her great grandson Ben Twyman. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Virginia (Ginny) Taylor (Ken), Barbara Sipes (Dan), daughter-in-law, Linda Ronsick; five grandchildren, Kraig Taylor (Lori), Eric Taylor (Stacey), Laura Twyman (Matt), Karen Taylor (Kelly) Becky Maher (Bryan); twelve great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and countless family and friends.

A celebration of her life will be held on October 4, 2025, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 9101 Lamar Ave., Overland Park, KS 66207. Visitation will begin at 10 am with a memorial service at 11 am. Burial will be at 3 pm in Maplewood Cemetery, Emporia, KS.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bethany Foundation, 9101 Lamar Ave., Overland Park, KS 66207 or Kansas City Hospice.

