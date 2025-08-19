September 28, 1941 — August 15, 2025

Shawnee

Patricia Anne Ainley, aged 83, passed away peacefully with her two children by her side on August 15, 2025, in Overland Park, Kansas. Born on September 28, 1941, in Los Angeles, California, Pat led a life defined by resilience, dedication, and unwavering faith.

Throughout her distinguished career, Pat was a highly successful and well-respected Real Estate Owner and Property Manager of A&M Management Company and founder of Ainley Enterprises. Her keen business acumen and tireless work ethic allowed her to build a legacy that will endure for generations.

Beyond her professional achievements, Pat was a woman who loved sports, exercise, and activity. Most notably her remarkable resilience and discipline, earning a 2nd degree black belt in both Isshin Ryu and Taekwondo spanning over 30 years. Her passion for martial arts was a testament to her unwavering dedication and inner strength.

A pillar of support and empathy, Pat dedicated 43 years to attending Alcoholics Anonymous as a devoted member, sponsor, and cherished friend. Her journey in AA was not just one of personal recovery but also of selfless service to others, offering guidance, compassion, and hope to countless individuals.

Pat’s life was rooted deeply in her Catholic faith, which provided her with enduring hope and comfort. Her faith was the cornerstone upon which she built her life, offering her strength and solace through life’s challenges.

Pat was referred to by Scott as his “Alpha Mom,” for her ability to face life’s challenges with unwavering strength and grace. Throughout her journey, she demonstrated a remarkable ability to rise above personal loss and professional hurdles, never allowing difficult circumstances to define her spirit.

Pat was preceded in death by her beloved parents, William and Mildred Van Trump. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Pauley; her son, Scott Ainley; her cherished grandchildren, Aiden Ainley, Austin Ainley, Ashlyn Ainley, Collyns Ainley, Garrett Pauley and Alexis Pauley; and her brother, Bill Van Trump. Her family and friends remember her as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, whose guidance and love will be deeply missed.

Visitation will be held at Amos Family Funeral Home on Friday, August 22nd, from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service honoring Pat’s life will take place at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Saturday, August 23rd, at 9:30 a.m., followed by her burial at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery.

Patricia Anne Ainley will be remembered for her incredible work ethic, her unwavering love for her family, and her compassionate service to others. Her legacy is one of courage, wisdom, and enduring positivity, traits that left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing her.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Dementia Society of America.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.