May 2, 1928 — August 4, 2025

Prarie Village

Rosemary Soli, 97, passed away on August 4, 2025. She lived in Kansas City and was an active community member and business owner with her husband and family since 1975.

She was born on May 2, 1928 in Big Fork, Minnesota, to Axel and Margaret Lofgren. As a child, she moved to River Falls, Wisconsin, where she met the love of her life, Al Soli. After graduating from high school, she attended the University of Wisconsin at River Falls and the University of Southern California as a music vocal major. She and Al were married in 1948 and enjoyed 64 years of marriage until his death in 2012.

She used her musical talent as a soloist in the Lutheran church choir. She was much in demand for special events: weddings, funerals, baptisms, etc. in the local churches. After they moved to Kansas City, she was an avid supporter and generous contributor to the performing arts.

Rosemary loved to welcome family and friends into her home. Whether it was neighbors stopping in for a cup of coffee, a glass of Champagne, or an elaborate dinner party, she was the perfect, gracious hostess. She and Al were the consummate entertainment couple. So many people were the recipients of her delicious culinary skills, beautiful table settings, warm atmosphere and Al’s gourmet bartending along with his wicked sense of humor. The Kansas City Chiefs had an extraordinarily enthusiastic fan in Rosemary. Friends and clients were frequently treated to Chief’s games that were preceded by a lavish tailgate spread created by her.

Her entrepreneurial spirit first manifested itself in an at-home mimeograph business printing bulletins for local churches (a foreshadowing of the future family business?) Her volunteer workforce was her children who folded, stacked, boxed and delivered the bulletins.

She and Al demonstrated their commitment to each other with hard work and tenacity in their collaboration during the many years of country club management in River Falls. In 1975 they moved to Kansas City and started an Insty-Prints franchise and built it into a highly successful and well respected commercial printing business, Soli Printing. Their legacy continues into the next generation. This year, the Soli family celebrates 50 years in business.

Together they raised four children: Paula Lea Stenberg (who left us far too soon in 1999), Gregg William Soli of Kansas City, Gwen Alison Scheller (Michael) of Little Rock, AR, and Mary Lynn Mikhail (Kamal) of Leawood, KS. Rosemary is also survived by her 10 granddaughters: Juleah Stenberg Claar (Christian), Erica Stenberg Smith (Eric), Anne Scheller Frotten (Shawn), Sarah Scheller Fargason(Chad), Megan Scheller Hugo (Ettienne), Emily Scheller Dacus (Joe), Gillian Dryton Khan (Adam), Mariel Dryton McManness (Matthew), Christine Mikhail Robers (Marshall), Heidi Mikhail Hansen (Nate), and 20 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made in Rosemary’s honor to

Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care, whose compassion, care, and support was greatly appreciated.

kchospice.org

9001 State Line Road, Suite 300, Kansas City, MO 64114

816.363.2600

Memorial Service

Friday, August 15, 2025

Starts at 3:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

