fbpx
Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin
K-12 Education
1 min. read

PHOTOS: See how the first week of classes went at 3 Blue Valley schools

School started last week for Blue Valley students as they returned to their respective schools for the 2025-26 academic year.

Blue Valley First Week of School
A student takes a pass down the monkey bars on the playground at Stanley Elementary School during the first week of school. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Students of all ages returned to school in the Blue Valley school District last week.

Sixth graders and ninth graders had a transition day into their new buildings on Aug. 12, then the rest of the students joined them the next day.

When we visited three Blue Valley Schools — Stanley Elementary, Lakewood Middle and Blue Valley North High — on Thursday, students were getting into the swing of the new school year.

Here are some of the photos we captured:

Blue Valley First Week of School
A student in an English and language arts class at Lakewood Middle School sets up a team-building activity with her deskmates during the first week of school. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Blue Valley First Week of School
A student at Stanley Elementary School smiles during the first week of school. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Blue Valley First Week of School
Students in AP Bio at Blue Valley North spend time with a classroom turtle while learning about the expectations of the course. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Blue Valley First Week of School
A student in an ESOL class at Lakewood Middle School packs up before heading to the next class at Lakewood Middle School. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Blue Valley First Week of School
Students learn about the expectations for the class in a culinary course at Blue Valley North during the first week of school. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Blue Valley First Week of School
Students tune their string instruments during orchestra at Lakewood Middle School. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Blue Valley First Week of School
A student practices math equations with a dry-erase marker on a desk during the first week of school at Blue Valley North. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Previous article
Explore Your JCPRD: Live Well Age Well promises fun, valuable resources, and engaging experiences
Next article
Whataburger opening new restaurant next month on south side of Gardner

About the author

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at kaylie@johnsoncountypost.com.

LATEST HEADLINES

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.