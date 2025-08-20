Explore Your JCPRD: Live Well Age Well promises fun, valuable resources, and engaging experiences

By 50 Plus Specialist Jennifer Nixon

The 50 Plus Department presents Live Well Age Well on Thursday, Aug. 28, at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This exciting annual event is specially designed for the 50 Plus community and is packed with fun, valuable resources, and engaging experiences. Best of all, it’s free. No registration needed.

Live Well Age Well is more than just a resource fair. It’s a celebration of aging well, living fully, and staying connected. Attendees can explore over 60 vendor booths featuring representatives from Johnson County Government, JCPRD, local businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Whether you’re looking for information on health and wellness, insurance, caregiver support, retirement, home needs, or memory care, there’s something for everyone. Please note: the vendor area will close at 2:30 p.m.

Guests will also have the opportunity to take part in free health screenings offered throughout the day. From blood pressure checks and posture or forward neck carriage assessments to diabetic footwear evaluations and grip strength tests, professionals will be on hand to help you understand and improve your well-being.

Returning by popular demand is the Community Drug Take Back program provided by the Overland Park Police Department. You can safely and easily dispose of any unused or expired medications on-site.

The event also features educational sessions presented by respected organizations and speakers. The Arthritis Foundation will share information about diagnosis and treatment options. The K-State Extension Office will offer tips for maintaining brain health. Be sure to catch a crowd favorite, Dr. Lee Norman, as he inspires you to “Reimagine Yourself as You Age.”

The event includes plenty of entertainment as well. Join in on free program demo classes from JCPRD. These short sessions give you the chance to try out some of the district’s most popular offerings. Whether it’s fitness, dance, or art, you’re sure to find something you enjoy.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Live Well Age Well without bingo. This annual favorite brings prizes, laughter, and lots of friendly competition.

Attendees can also enjoy free admission to the “Ripples: Water, Community, and You” exhibit at the Johnson County Museum. This thought-provoking experience explores how water has influenced human development and how our choices today shape the future.

Parking is free, and additional parking with complimentary shuttle service will be available at the New Theatre & Restaurant, 9229 Foster Street, Overland Park.

This free event is open to all. Grab a friend and make a day of it! For more details and a full event schedule, visit JCPRD.com/livewellagewell.