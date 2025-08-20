Two firefighters suffered minor injuries battling a house fire near 119th Street and Mission Road in Leawood on Tuesday evening.

Firefighters from Leawood and Overland Park responded to the 11900 block of Cherokee Lane at 5:57 p.m.

Arriving firefighters reported smoke from the eaves on all sides of the house and quickly found fire in the attic.

Within 10 minutes, additional firefighters from Overland Park and Lenexa were called in to assist due to the hot and humid weather outside and the amount of fire inside the home.

In total, 13 fire trucks responded to the neighborhood.

Johnson County Med-Act responded with four ambulances and the department’s firefighter rehabilitation unit to assist with monitoring firefighter health during the incident.

Leawood Police closed 119th Street between Pawnee Lane and Ensley Lane due to parked fire trucks and numerous fire hoses stretched across the road.

The flames tore through the roof at the north end of the house.

Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

Officials say one firefighter tripped and fell inside the house, while another suffered a “steam burn.”

The firefighter who fell was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for evaluation and has since been released. The other firefighter was treated at the scene and released.

Firefighters searched the interior of the house twice to confirm that no one was inside, later confirming that no one was home when the fire was reported.

At 8:34 p.m., the fire was reported to be out.

Damage to the house is significant. A dollar amount of damage was not immediately available.

Investigators remained at the house until 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.