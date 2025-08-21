April 5, 1946 — August 19, 2025

Overland Park

Bonnie June Armstrong, age 79, passed away peacefully on August 19th, 2025, at Brookdale Nursing Home in Overland Park, Kansas, after her courageous 10-year battle with insular thyroid cancer.

Born at the family home on April 5th, 1946, in rural St. Clair, Missouri, Bonnie was the beloved daughter of Henry Martin Peter Schupp and Edna Anna (Jones) Schupp. She grew up on the family farm as the fifth of six children (two of whom passed away in childhood), learning from an early age the values of hard work, resilience, and compassion. Bonnie was an outstanding student, serving as President of the National Honor Society, and playing saxophone in her high school band, where she was awarded the John Philip Sousa Award for excellence. Also, during her High School years, Bonnie and her future husband, Jim, became sweethearts. She graduated second in her class and went on to major in English with a minor in Mathematics at Southwest Missouri State University.

Bonnie married James Robert Armstrong on February 25th, 1967, immediately following his graduation from the University of Missouri at Rolla. They resided in St. Louis before Jim reported to the U.S. Army for ROTC service, which took them to Fort Benning, Georgia, Fort Devens, Massachusetts, and Fort Meade, Maryland. It was at Fort Meade that Bonnie gave birth to their only child, Jeff. After Jim’s military service, the family returned to St. Louis, where Bonnie completed her degree in education at the University of Missouri-St. Louis and began teaching Junior high and high school.

Bonnie later transitioned into business, working in sales operations and accounting for several companies. In 1987, she faced a rare heart condition and underwent pioneering open heart surgery at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. In 1994, Bonnie and Jim settled in Overland Park, Kansas, where she continued her business career at TIE Communications until retiring in year 2000. Retirement brought years of travel and adventure, which Bonnie and Jim enjoyed together until Bonnie’s cancer progressed and slowed their pace.

Bonnie is survived by her devoted husband, James R. Armstrong of Overland Park, KS; her son, Jeffrey S. Armstrong of Charlotte, NC; and her younger brother, David Schupp of Leesville, SC. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Collin R. Armstrong of Dallas, TX; Katherine A. Armstrong of Austin, TX; Alan C. Armstrong of Ridgefield, NJ; Andrew D. Armstrong of Charlotte, NC; and Amy June Armstrong of Charlotte, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents and her older sisters, Gloria Ford and Sue Cummins.

Bonnie was driven by her sense of justice and a strong work ethic. She worked tirelessly to make a good home for her family and later exhibited the same drive in her career. Always one to take those in need under her wing and stand up for what was right, Bonnie lived her life with determination and according to her ideals.

As a hobby, Bonnie thoroughly enjoyed various types of sewing, needlepoint, and cross stitch, in addition to collecting and framing art and pictures. Throughout the years, she shared her crafts as cherished gifts with many friends and family members.

Bonnie’s legacy of strength, compassion, and justice will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. “Her strength and dignity were her clothing, and she can laugh at the days to come.” – Proverbs 31:25

The Armstrong family extends their deepest gratitude to the University of Kansas Cancer Center, especially Dr. Prakash Neupane and his highly skilled and dedicated staff, for ten years of compassionate immunotherapy care. Also, the family wishes to thank the staff at Brookdale Nursing Home for their compassionate care during Bonnie’s final days.

A memorial service to celebrate Bonnie’s life will be held at a later date in Overland Park, Kansas. Details will be shared with family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bonnie’s memory to these charities:

· Shelter KC (1520 Chang Street, Kansas City, MO 64108)

· St. Joseph’s Indian School (1301 N Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325)

