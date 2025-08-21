Daniel J. Wall

September 10, 1947 — August 15, 2025

Prairie Village, Kansas

Daniel Joseph Wall, beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2025, at the age of 77. He was born on September 10, 1947, to Maude and Leonard Wall, who preceded him in death, along with his sisters, Kathleen Kraft and Colleen Gallagher, and his infant brother, Michael. He is survived by his brother, Jim.

Dan was also preceded in death by his cherished wife, Jill (Churchman) Wall, whom he survived by just eight months. Dan and Jill had many happy years together. Their bond was strong, and family and friends take comfort knowing they are now reunited in heaven.

A faithful Catholic, Dan lived his life with devotion and kindness. He excelled in sports during his school years—football, baseball, and basketball—and continued to enjoy golf and tennis throughout his life. A natural competitor, he found joy in playing, coaching, watching, and talking sports, especially when cheering for his beloved Kansas City Chiefs and Royals.

Outgoing and genuine, Dan never met a stranger. With an inviting smile and a twinkle in his eye, he loved connecting with people. He was a great listener, always eager to hear others’ stories and just as quick to share them. Blessed with a large extended family and a wide circle of friends, Dan found great joy in the company of those he loved.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to Dan’s cousin, Pat Hausback, for his devoted support, and to the caregivers at Evergreen Community in Johnson County for their compassionate care.

Dan leaves behind many family members and friends who are all better for having known him, and each carry their own “Dan story” that will warm their hearts and bring a smile to their faces. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered with love.

Services will be held on Monday, September 15, 2025, at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, Kansas. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., and burial after a luncheon.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dan’s name to Rockhurst High School, 9301 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64114.

