March 1, 1953 — August 13, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

With heavy hearts and deep gratitude for a life well lived, we announce the passing of Dr. Joseph F. Ventura, affectionately known as Joey, on August 13, 2025, at the age of 72.

Born on March 1, 1953, in Kansas City, Kansas, Joseph was the only child of Joe Ventura and Therese Cigich. He was raised in a lively, faith-filled community and educated at St. John the Baptist grade school, where he was known as the class clown with a spark for humor and a heart full of mischief. He went on to graduate from Bishop Ward High School, where his love for learning (and for making others laugh) continued to shine.

Joseph earned his Doctor of Chiropractic (D.C.) from Cleveland Chiropractic College and practiced for nearly a decade, caring for patients with skill and compassion. Yet his boundless curiosity and inventive spirit led him to a remarkable second chapter: designing medical equipment, creating educational software and videos, and pioneering microcurrent stimulation technology since 1980. Dr. Ventura was not only a practitioner but a visionary, respected across his field for his authorship, public speaking, artistry, and mentorship.

Though his professional life was impressive, Joseph’s greatest joy began when he met the love of his life, Anastasia “Stasi” Connelly, in 1989. They married in 1991, and from that moment forward, Joe’s world expanded beautifully. He quickly embraced the role of big brother to Stasi’s nine younger siblings and reveled in teaching them to drive, taking them on adventures, and always being a steady, fun-loving presence for them.

Together, Joe and Stasi raised five beloved children: John, Victoria (married to Alexander Lyman), Veronica, Valarie (married to Morgan Broom), and Samuel. He was a proud and devoted father, always eager to support their passions and celebrate their individual milestones. His love grew even deeper with the birth of his grandchildren, Clarkson Joseph Lyman and McCoy James Rinck, who brought endless joy to his life. Though his heart also held space for grief with the loss of his grandchild, Baby Broom, Joseph’s strength and love never wavered.

Joseph was the quiet foundation of his family. He was humble and content to be in the background, but unmistakably present. Joseph gave generously of his time, opened his home to anyone in need, and was the go-to person for answers to any of life’s questions (except, of course, when it came to finding the TV remote, which was Stasi’s domain).

He had a sharp wit and a playful spirit, often breaking into silly songs about whatever he was doing (a true musician). These songs will always be thought of fondly by his children. He loved to laugh and loved even more to make others laugh.

A true foodie, Joseph shared his love through food. He and Stasi explored countless new restaurants together, but some of their most cherished meals were made right at home. Joseph was a gifted cook and a barbeque master, known for the unforgettable meals he prepared on his smoker. His home often became a gathering place for friends and family, celebrating the simple joy of good food and togetherness.

Joseph’s love of sports ran deep from his days playing tennis and running track, to years of coaching youth track teams, to never missing a Chiefs or Royals game. Watching the Kansas City Chiefs win four Super Bowls in his lifetime brought him immense pride. He was rarely seen wearing anything other than his favorite Chief’s hoodies.

Above all, Joseph Ventura lived a life of deep purpose, quiet strength, and unwavering love. He left behind a legacy of kindness, creativity, laughter, and family devotion that will live on in all who had the honor of knowing him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Anastasia Ventura; his children: John, Victoria, Veronica, Valarie, and Samuel; his grandchildren: Clarkson and McCoy; and his stepmother, Marguerite Ventura. He is preceded in death by his mother, Theresa Cigich, his father, Joe Ventura, and his grandchild, Baby Broom.

He will be missed more than words can say.

Visitation

Friday, August 22, 2025

9:00 – 9:30 am (Central time)

Prince of Peace Catholic Church

16000 W 143rd St, Olathe, KS 66062

Rosary

Friday, August 22, 2025

9:30 – 10:00 am (Central time)

Prince of Peace Catholic Church

16000 W 143rd St, Olathe, KS 66062

Mass of Christian Burial

Friday, August 22, 2025

10:00 – 11:00 am (Central time)

Prince of Peace Catholic Church

16000 W 143rd St, Olathe, KS 66062

Graveside Service

Friday, August 22, 2025

11:30 – 11:45 am (Central time)

Forest Hill & Calvary Cemetery

6901 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO 64131

