Glenice Adabelle Mitchell

March 26, 1941 — August 12, 2025

Olathe

Glenice A. Mitchell, 84, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away on August 12, 2025.

Glenice was born on March 26, 1941, to Marion and Elizabeth Ward in Stafford, Kansas.After high school, Glenice married Raymond R. Mitchell on February 14, 1960, in Ford, Kansas. She went on to have four children, Rose A. Boyles, Raymond R. Mitchell Jr., Reginna L Quigley, and Rhonda F. Welle.

Glenice spent her retirement days volunteering for many organizations like VFW – Life Member, American Legion, Kansas Soldiers Home, Salvation Army, Senior Companions, and her church.

Glenice would always say that her purpose in life was to serve others in any way she could. She never met a stranger, and she would have a hug for everyone and tell them that God loves you. She loved singing hymns, and she even made a song of Psalms 23 that she would also say when she was sleeping for all to hear.

Glenice was preceded in death by her parents Marion and Beth Ward, husband Raymond Mitchell, brother Marion Irtis Ward, sister Viola Jones, and two great-grandchildren Jude and Wyatt Lausten.

Glenice is survived by sister Maralyn Nau, all of her children, ten grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at Kansas Veterans Cemetery, 11560 US Highway 400, Fort Dodge, Kansas, on August 29, 2025, at 11a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Fort Dodge Soldiers Home or Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Fort Dodge, Kansas.

