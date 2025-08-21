fbpx
Mark Nels Smith

January 17, 1960 — August 16, 2025

Mark Nels Smith, age 65, passed away Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Gilbert, Arizona, after an illness.

A Memorial Service will be held in Shawnee in early November with burial in Farlington, Kansas.

Full obituary will be posted soon.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.

