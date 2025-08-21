Obituaries August 21, 2025 Johnson County Obituaries Mark Nels Smith Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL January 17, 1960 — August 16, 2025 Mark Nels Smith, age 65, passed away Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Gilbert, Arizona, after an illness. A Memorial Service will be held in Shawnee in early November with burial in Farlington, Kansas. Full obituary will be posted soon. Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home. Previous articleMan gets 8+ years in prison for DUI crash in JoCo that killed co-workerNext articleJennifer Lynette Woodall