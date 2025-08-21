fbpx
Juliana Garcia
Juliana Garcia
Traffic & Roads
2 min. read

Mission will use eminent domain on 20+ properties to complete Johnson Drive rehab project

The city of Mission plans to use eminent domain to obtain 11 more easements necessary to complete a $13.5 million Johnson Drive rehab project next year.

Johnson Drive near Broadmoor Street in August 2025
Johnson Drive near Broadmoor Street in August 2025, which is included in the $13.5 million rehab project plan. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

The city of Mission’s plan to complete a $13.5 million Johnson Drive rehabilitation project is contingent upon cooperation from several corporations lining the western half of the thoroughfare.

With plans to completely redo the Johnson Drive’s roadway, sidewalks and curbs between Lamar and Metcalf avenues, the city needs 21 large corporations with storefronts on that stretch, like Burger King and Starbucks, to agree to certain easements.

Over the course of several meetings, the Mission City Council has approved various negotiated agreements with businesses like Azura Credit Union and even the Shawnee Mission School District to complete work near Horizons High School.

Still, the city has been unable to strike deals with at least 10 corporate businesses and as a result, plans to file an eminent domain lawsuit in Johnson County District Court.

City Administrator Laura Smith told the Post on Wednesday that once the city files an eminent domain lawsuit, negotiations with the named businesses will continue.

If the city can secure easements through further negotiations, Smith said, then those businesses will be removed from the petition.

There are 11 outstanding easements

City Administrator Laura Smith confirmed to the Post on Wednesday that 11 easements or rights-of-way necessary for the project are outstanding.

Smith has told the city council over the past couple of months that corporate headquarters out of town have proven to be a challenge in securing easement agreements.

Smith confirmed to the Post that the outstanding easements are connected to the following properties and businesses:

  • Big Biscuit, 7017 Johnson Drive
  • Tidal Wave Car Wash, 6501 Johnson Drive
  • McDonald’s, 6767 Johnson Drive
  • CVS, 6300 Johnson Drive
  • Starbucks, 6402 Johnson Drive and 6400 Johnson Drive
  • Pizza Hut, 6500 Johnson Drive
  • Burger King, 6880 Johnson Drive
  • Sherwin-Williams Paint Store, 7000 Johnson Drive
  • Arby’s, 6780 Johnson Drive
  • Mission Corporate tower, 5800 Foxridge Drive

Mission has secured agreements with nine total businesses like Shawnee Mission for Horizons High, Block and Co. for the Mission West Shopping Mart, and Azura Credit Union.

Some of the businesses Mission needs easements from to complete the Johnson Drive rehab project, including Burger King and Sherwin-Williams.
Mission needs easements from nearly a dozen more businesses to complete the Johnson Drive rehab project, including Burger King and Sherwin-Williams. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

A look at the Johnson Drive project

Mission is looking at significant improvements along Johnson Drive between Lamar Avenue and the Metcalf Avenue bridge, just before Shawnee Mission North High School.

The goal of the rehabilitation is to improve the thoroughfare’s safety and connectivity.

This project includes the following planned upgrades to its current “aged and deteriorated” infrastructure, according to city documents:

  • Curb and road pavement replacement
  • Upgraded stormwater
  • Wider sidewalks
  • New streetlights and traffic signals
  • Native plantings and trees

Mission’s Johnson Drive rehab project comes with a $13.5 million price tag, including $8.5 million in grant funding and another $5 million in bonds — which the city approved issuing earlier this year.

Next steps:

  • Smith said the city plans to file an eminent domain case in district court with the 11 outstanding businesses for which the city has been unable to strike an easement deal with.
  • The city still plans to continue negotiations for the 11 outstanding easements even after the eminent domain petition is filed.

Keep reading traffic and roads news: Monticello Road in Shawnee closed for emergency repairs after rain opened up sinkhole

Previous article
Your Insurance: If the next big hailstorm hits, do you know if your roof is covered?
Next article
PHOTOS: Check out this year’s Best of Johnson County winners celebrating at Post happy hour!

About the author

Juliana Garcia
Juliana Garcia

👋 Hi! I’m Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor’s degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at juliana@johnsoncountypost.com.

LATEST HEADLINES

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.