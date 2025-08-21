The city of Mission’s plan to complete a $13.5 million Johnson Drive rehabilitation project is contingent upon cooperation from several corporations lining the western half of the thoroughfare.

With plans to completely redo the Johnson Drive’s roadway, sidewalks and curbs between Lamar and Metcalf avenues, the city needs 21 large corporations with storefronts on that stretch, like Burger King and Starbucks, to agree to certain easements.

Over the course of several meetings, the Mission City Council has approved various negotiated agreements with businesses like Azura Credit Union and even the Shawnee Mission School District to complete work near Horizons High School.

Still, the city has been unable to strike deals with at least 10 corporate businesses and as a result, plans to file an eminent domain lawsuit in Johnson County District Court.

City Administrator Laura Smith told the Post on Wednesday that once the city files an eminent domain lawsuit, negotiations with the named businesses will continue.

If the city can secure easements through further negotiations, Smith said, then those businesses will be removed from the petition.

There are 11 outstanding easements

City Administrator Laura Smith confirmed to the Post on Wednesday that 11 easements or rights-of-way necessary for the project are outstanding.

Smith has told the city council over the past couple of months that corporate headquarters out of town have proven to be a challenge in securing easement agreements.

Smith confirmed to the Post that the outstanding easements are connected to the following properties and businesses:

Big Biscuit, 7017 Johnson Drive

Tidal Wave Car Wash, 6501 Johnson Drive

McDonald’s, 6767 Johnson Drive

CVS, 6300 Johnson Drive

Starbucks, 6402 Johnson Drive and 6400 Johnson Drive

Pizza Hut, 6500 Johnson Drive

Burger King, 6880 Johnson Drive

Sherwin-Williams Paint Store, 7000 Johnson Drive

Arby’s, 6780 Johnson Drive

Mission Corporate tower, 5800 Foxridge Drive

Mission has secured agreements with nine total businesses like Shawnee Mission for Horizons High, Block and Co. for the Mission West Shopping Mart, and Azura Credit Union.

A look at the Johnson Drive project

Mission is looking at significant improvements along Johnson Drive between Lamar Avenue and the Metcalf Avenue bridge, just before Shawnee Mission North High School.

The goal of the rehabilitation is to improve the thoroughfare’s safety and connectivity.

This project includes the following planned upgrades to its current “aged and deteriorated” infrastructure, according to city documents:

Curb and road pavement replacement

Upgraded stormwater

Wider sidewalks

New streetlights and traffic signals

Native plantings and trees

Mission’s Johnson Drive rehab project comes with a $13.5 million price tag, including $8.5 million in grant funding and another $5 million in bonds — which the city approved issuing earlier this year.

Next steps:

Smith said the city plans to file an eminent domain case in district court with the 11 outstanding businesses for which the city has been unable to strike an easement deal with.

The city still plans to continue negotiations for the 11 outstanding easements even after the eminent domain petition is filed.

