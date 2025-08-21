Tuesday, January 22nd, 1957 – Friday, August 15th, 2025

Timothy Lyle Evans, 68, Gardner, Kansas passed away Friday, August 15, 2025 at his home surrounded by loving family. Condolences may be given at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Tim was born in Wichita, Kansas on January 22, 1957 to Bill Lee Evans and Carolyn Fay (Ulrich) Evans. He grew up in Gardner and lived there for 64 years. Tim worked more than thirty years as a machine operator for Robbie Manufacturing, Lenexa, Kansas. He married his best friend Deborah A. Gibson on June 1, 2002 at King of Kings Lutheran Church in Gardner and together they enjoyed their lovely “best view on the lake” home at Gardner Lake for the next 23 years. Tim loved boating and was an excellent swimmer as was his whole family. His children, parents and extended family shared many memorable Fourth of July celebrations at the lake house. Many summers were also spent at Grand Lake in Oklahoma where everyone learned how to jet ski. Before back injuries landlocked him Tim loved nothing more than jumping the wakes of the big cruisers on a jet ski. At the age of 16 Tim approached a neighbor, Don Woodley for guitar lessons which set the stage for a lifelong friendship, music collaboration and many jam sessions at the kitchen table on any given Saturday night. Tim was an excellent, mostly self-taught musician who was a true classic rock and roller. His guitar and vocal skills were most evident when for many years he was a member of a well-known local cover band, T-Bone. Illness robbed Tim of his energy but not his love for music and family.

Tim was preceded in death by his mother on June 25,2025. He is survived by his wife Debbie of the home; children: Amber (Alec) Enslinger, Overland Park, Kansas, Sarah Evans, Louisburg, Kansas and Erick Evans, Olathe, Kansas; father Bill Evans, Lenexa, Kansas; sisters: Candace (Wayne) Bollig, Olathe, Kansas, Dee (Bob) Houston, Langley, Oklahoma and India Lee (Omar, Jr.) Holtgraver, Ottawa, Kansas and grandchildren: Nevaeh, Remo, Malcolm and Cade.

Tim was able to pass away peacefully at home under the care of his wife and family as well as the excellent and compassionate care of ACG Hospice. Any memorial contributions may be made to them through Bruce Funeral Home. At Tim’s request there are no funeral arrangements. His family is planning a private celebration of life later this fall.

“If you believe in forever, then life is just a one-night stand. If there’s a rock and roll heaven, well, you know they’ve got a hell of a band….”

The Righteous Brothers

