Last week marked the first day back to school across all six public school districts in Johnson County, including Gardner Edgerton.

The district reopened its doors to students on Aug. 13 for all students new to the district as well as students in grades kindergarten through ninth. Prekindergarteners and high schoolers in upper grades returned the day after.

Families who want more resources can turn to the school district’s Back to School landing page here.

In the meantime, check out these snapshots from last week at Madison Elementary, Pioneer Ridge Middle and Gardner Edgerton High schools.

Madison Elementary School

Pioneer Ridge Middle School

Gardner Edgerton High School