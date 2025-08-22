Kylie Graham August 22, 2025 K-12 Education 3 min. read PHOTOS: See how the first day back at school went for Gardner Edgerton Students at Madison Elementary, Pioneer Ridge Middle and Gardner Edgerton High had their first week of the 2025-26 school year on Aug. 13-14. A first grader in Ashleigh Marquadt’s class colors on the first day of school at Madison Elementary on Aug. 13. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Last week marked the first day back to school across all six public school districts in Johnson County, including Gardner Edgerton. The district reopened its doors to students on Aug. 13 for all students new to the district as well as students in grades kindergarten through ninth. Prekindergarteners and high schoolers in upper grades returned the day after. Families who want more resources can turn to the school district’s Back to School landing page here. In the meantime, check out these snapshots from last week at Madison Elementary, Pioneer Ridge Middle and Gardner Edgerton High schools. Madison Elementary School Students pose for a photograph outside of Madison Elementary School on Aug. 13. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Students and parents enter Madison Elementary School for their first day of school on Aug. 13. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Students walk into Madison Elementary School for their first day of the 2025-26 school year. Photo credit Kylie Graham. A kindergarten student walks off the bus and into Madison Elementary School in Gardner on Aug. 13. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Third-grade teacher Melanie Gilmore hugs a student on the first day of school at Madison Elementary. Photo credit Kylie Graham. A kindergarten student in Natalie Nelson’s class at Madison Elementary raises her hand with a question on the first day of school. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Jennifer Fisher speaks with her kindergarten students as they play with blocks on the first day of school at Madison Elementary in Gardner. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Third-grade teacher Shantel McNeer on the first day of school at Madison Elementary. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Pioneer Ridge Middle School A fifth-grade student in Chris Frye’s art class raises his hand to share with the class on the first day of school at Pioneer Ridge Middle School on Aug. 13. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Seventh-grade students laugh as their teacher, Reagan Williams, reads a Mad Lib written by a classmate on the first day of school at Pioneer Ridge Middle School on Aug. 13. Photo credit Kylie Graham. A seventh-grade student shares his writing in Reagan Williams’ English language arts class at Pioneer Ridge Middle School on Aug. 13. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Eighth-grade students in Lorette McKedy’s English language arts class on the first day of school at Pioneer Ridge Middle School. Photo credit Kylie Graham. A student works on his Chromebook in Connor Koesser’s eighth-grade science class at Pioneer Ridge Middle School on Aug. 13. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Gardner Edgerton High School An upperclassman helps a freshman find his class on the first day of school at Gardner Edgerton High School on Aug. 13. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Freshmen walk to their next class during passing period at Gardner Edgerton High School. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Freshmen walk to their next class during passing period at Gardner Edgerton High School. Photo credit Kylie Graham. A freshman takes notes in Ava Andersen’s ninth-grade English Language Arts class at Gardner Edgerton High School on Aug. 13. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Freshmen walk to their next class during passing period at Gardner Edgerton High School. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Previous articleSMSD News: There is still time to enroll in Pre-K and Kindergarten in the SMSD!Next articleKansas City-based Dragonfly Tea Zone now open at Oak Park Mall About the author Kylie GrahamKylie Graham is a Johnson County native and graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who does freelance photography around the Kansas City metro. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Experts say Overland Park’s current flag is one of worst in U.S. — Here’s the replacement Kansas City-based Dragonfly Tea Zone now open at Oak Park Mall Local obituaries from Aug. 15-21 Johnson County residents voice anger over rising property taxes at budget hearing Man gets 8+ years in prison for DUI crash in JoCo that killed co-worker