SMSD News: There is still time to enroll in Pre-K and Kindergarten in the SMSD!

Our school communities are ready to inspire, support, and celebrate each Pre-K and Kindergarten student as they begin their exciting educational journey. Even though school has started, there is still time to enroll in these programs for the 2025-2026 school year. Click here to enroll.

About Pre-Kindergarten in the SMSD

Pre-K in the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) is a half-day program designed to build foundational academic and social skills for young students. “Our pre-k program is led by and taught by the most amazing team of people who really care for and are invested in the learning of each and every student,” explained Highlands Elementary Pre-K teacher Lori Galloway. “Our goal is to help each student develop the skills they need to be ready for kindergarten and beyond.”

Pre-K sessions are available in the morning (8:10 to 10:55 a.m.) and afternoon (12:25 to 3:10 p.m.). Shawnee Mission has added a Pre-K classroom at both Pawnee and Tomahawk elementary schools this year, bringing Pre-K to 21 of the district’s 34 elementary schools. Fee and no-fee options are available, with wraparound care provided at select locations through Johnson County Park and Recreation and the YMCA. To qualify, children must reside within the Shawnee Mission School District boundaries, be 4 years old on or before August 31, 2025 and not yet eligible for Kindergarten, and be fully potty trained. (Click here to use school finder to find your area school). At some SMSD elementary schools, there are also still some limited classroom spots for 3-year-olds. If you have questions or need assistance with Pre-K enrollment, please contact the Early Childhood Department at 913-993-6441.

Kindergarten in SMSD

Kindergarten in SMSD is a free, full-day program offered at all elementary schools, running from 8:10 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. Children must be 5 years old on or before August 31, 2025, to enroll. “Kindergarten is so important because it lays the foundation for a child’s academic, social, and emotional development,” shared Rosehill Elementary kindergarten teacher Abby Allen. “It’s not just about learning academics but also about building a strong foundation for future learning and personal growth. My favorite part about teaching kindergarten is watching these students soar!” Click here to use school finder to find your area school. For more information about Kindergarten, please visit www.smsd.org/academics/kindergarten. If you have questions or need assistance, please contact the Leadership and Learning department at 913-993-6464. We look forward to welcoming our newest learners to SMSD!

How to enroll

Families new to SMSD can visit www.smsd.org/families/enrollment to access online enrollment. If you have children enrolled and attending Shawnee Mission Schools, log into your Skyward Family Access account and select New Student Enrollment to enroll your incoming Pre-K or Kindergarten student. We are One Shawnee Mission and we are pleased to welcome new learners to our school district…Because Kids.

