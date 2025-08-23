Your Library: Celebrate 10 years of stories and community at the Writers Conference

The Johnson County Library Writers Conference returns Oct. 16-18, celebrating a decade of stories, inspiration and connection. What began as a local gathering has become a cornerstone event where creativity thrives and relationships grow.

A special kickoff opens Thursday evening with a performance by the American Jazz Museum’s Storytelling Team, followed by keynote speaker Steve Almond. Known for his wit and candor, Almond will share insights from his new book “Truth Is the Arrow, Mercy Is the Bow.” Attendees will receive a complimentary copy while supplies last.

Friday and Saturday feature two full days of workshops, panels and book discussions. From hands-on writing sessions to conversations about process, the schedule is designed to support both emerging and seasoned voices.

“Expect inspiration, fresh ideas and unexpected connections,” said Joseph Keehn, program coordinator. “Writing is often created in isolation, but the process — living, sharing, connecting — is deeply collaborative.”

What’s new this year

Writers Row: Browse 14-20 tables featuring local and regional writing groups, small presses and bookstores. Open Friday, Oct. 17 (1-4 p.m.) and Saturday, Oct. 18 (10 a.m.-1 p.m.), it’s a marketplace of creative resources.

With Shawnee Mission schools closed Friday, tweens and teens can join workshops on manga, comics, poetry, novel writing and dialogue.

The conference continues to evolve with the community. Listening sessions will invite feedback, and a redesigned website offers easy access to presenter bios, schedules and Writers Row details.

Keehn sees that growth as essential. “Stories connect us,” he said. “The conference brings writers, readers and dreamers together.”

That connection lasts. Many attendees return years later — not as participants, but as presenters — a testament to the event’s full-circle spirit.

When the weekend ends, Keehn hopes the spark remains. “I’m looking forward to seeing attendees walk away with a new idea, a newfound courage, a new friend,” he said. “Something new for them. I know I will.”

The Writers Conference is free and open to all. Registration is required; seating is first come, first served. Learn more at jocolibrary.org/writers-conference.

