September 8th, 1943 – August 21st, 2025

In the golden light of the morning sun on Thursday August 21, 2025, son, father, husband, & friend, Donald Lee Rosenboom joyfully passed through Heaven’s gate.

Known to all since birth as Lee, due to a cousin sharing both birthday and name, artfully “had a great life,” and, like the fast cars he loved his entire life, took off like an angel on a light beam.

Lee is survived by the love of his life, Carol Jean (Pauly) Rosenboom, whom he married on June 7th, 2008, in the backyard of their home amongst the love and laughter of their supportive children. Together, they celebrated 17 glorious years of marriage, plus 6 years of patient pursuit, with the loving family he always desired.

He also leaves behind his son of his first marriage, Chris Rosenboom and grandson, Nathan Rosenboom, five beloved stepdaughters whom he embraced as his own: Barbara McCormick, Kim Winkler, Mary Becker Wiedel, Joan Monniger, and Janet Becker Keene, alongside countless grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, and an extended family that returned the love Lee quietly but consistently gave.

Born on September 8, 1943, in Keokuk, Iowa, to Raymond Frederick Rosenboom and Dorothy Anna Wollbrink, preceded by sister Betty, Lee grew up on a farm near Sutter, Illinois, and graduated from Warsaw High School in 1961. He enrolled in an 11-week Engineering Technician training course at the University of Illinois and set out to survey the world.

Lee answered the draft call and dutifully served in the United States Army and was stationed in Barstow, CA. His time in the Armed Forces shaped his character and values, which he carried into his civilian life. Coming to Kansas City in 1974, he contributed to the construction of the city. KU Med Center, Longview Lake, and Bartlett Lake, not to mention many, many miles of roadways and curbing. Working for the City of Shawnee, 14 years in the Public Works department, he helped keep our streets clear from snow, our parks enjoyable, and our community running much like him, safely, quietly, and consistently.

Lee had a deep appreciation for the outdoors. He and Carol spent countless weekends fishing and camping at nearby lakes, often ending the day by frying up their catch and watching the sunset together. He also had a lifelong passion for cars, spending many days restoring his Austin-Healy, a Chevy truck, and a 1979 Corvette. His bright yellow “Tweety Bird” Corvette was a familiar sight around town, and he loved taking it for a spin and giving his passengers a quick thrill. Lee also enjoyed visiting the riverboats, where he played games of chance with a smile, sometimes winning, sometimes losing, but always with a glint in his eyes.

He was a skilled carpenter and builder who found joy in home improvement projects and crafting intricate models of cars, boats, and planes. His artistic side shone through in his portrait and nature scene paintings, where he captured beauty with passion. Lee spent hours on puzzles, approaching them with thoughtful strategy – sorting pieces by color, assembling the border first, and then working inward. His meticulous nature and love for detail were evident in everything he created, reflecting both patience and creativity. Whether with wood, paint, or puzzle pieces, Lee’s hobbies showcased his dedication to craftsmanship and problem-solving.

Though Lee did not conquer cancer, it did not conquer him. He faced each day with courage, grace, and unwavering strength. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A Celebration of Lee’s life will be held at Civic Centre, 13817 Johnson Drive, Friday, August 29, 2025, from 5:00 pm -7:00 pm. In honor of his memory, donations may be made to the Gentiva Foundation for Hospice Care, whose support meant so much to Lee and his family.

Gentiva Foundation Donation

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.