December 12th, 1941 – August 18th, 2025

James Franklin Denny, Jr., 83 of Mission, Kansas, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on August 18, 2025. Jim was born December 12, 1941, to Catherine Margaret (O’Brien) and James Franklin Denny, Sr., in Kansas City, Kansas.

Jim graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1959, then entered the United States Air Force, where he served as an aircraft mechanic in California and Newfoundland. In 1963 he was honorably discharged as an Airman Third Class and pursued a career in accounting at FirstFederal Savings and Loan where he earned the title of Vice President. Jim continued his career at Pioneer Savings and Loan, as government consultant; at John Deere; and, finally at Truman Medical Center where he retired in 2008.

As a child, Jim loved to play baseball. In his adult years, he loved most sports, especially golf, and was an avid Chiefs & Royals fan. Jim and his wife, Pam, met while they both worked in the Savings and loan business and were married on February 14, 1992, in Dallas, Texas. The shared a love of reading and puzzles and had stacks of books and boxes of puzzles. Their yard reflected how much they loved working together to create a beautiful lawn and lovely flowers every year. Jim also enjoyed helping his daughter’s out at their homes as well.

Jim remained energetic his entire life; most mornings he was at the Sylvester Powell Community Center gym bright and early to exercise on the machines and walk on the track with the guys, and Pam would go to her exercise classes. Sundays were reserved for worship, as his Catholic faith was very near and dear to his heart.

Jim was a loving spouse, father and grandfather who was actively involved in his children’s and grandchildren’s’ lives. Jim, aka Papa, never missed a soccer or volleyball game, Grandparents’ Day or other school activities. Family was always apriority, and he graciously welcomed many new family members over the years. He passed down his love of family to his daughters and grandchildren, who were the light of his life. He touched the lives of many with his profound sense of humor, warmth, curiosity and gregarious outgoing spirit. Jim was always one to put a smile on everyone’s face.

Jim was a beloved husband, devoted father and grandfather, brother, son, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his sister, Mary Catherine Denny, and his brother-in-law Steve Eppinger. He is survived by his wife, Pamela G. Denny, his sister Carol Ann Eppinger, his daughters Cheryl Lynn Huff (David), Gina Michelle Brown (Heath), his grandchildren, Caitlyn Marie Pfantz (Adrian), Clover James Keach, Adrian Jacob Brown and Maxx Grace Keach, and many great-grandchildren, nieces, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and the mother of his children, La Veta Marie Krueger. Jim was a good man, loved by everyone. We will forever cherish the fond memories Jim gave us all.

Services will be held Friday, August 29, 2025, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kansas 66203. Visitation from 9:30 to11:00 a.m., mass at 11:00 a.m., followed by a gathering in the social hall. Burial at Leavenworth National Cemetery at a later date.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.