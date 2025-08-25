September 18, 1954 — August 18, 2025

Olathe

Our beloved Joseph Martin Harn, 70, of Olathe, KS passed away from a quiet battle with cancer on August 18 in Minnesota while visiting one of his sons. He was born to Maurice (Dutch) and Margaret Harn in Honolulu, HI on September 18, 1954. The family left Hawaii six months later to settle in Waterloo, IA and grew to 9 siblings plus Aunt Sue. Joe attended St. John’s Catholic School and graduated from Columbus High School in 1972. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Downs in June of 1975, and for the next 50 years, they created the life they dreamt about: one that centered on family. He was the rock, provider, protector and deeply loyal to his three kids, Nicholas, Matthew and Maggie. Always putting their needs before his own and loving them with his whole heart. Always there.

Joe was a journeyman electrician and worked for John Deere in Waterloo until the family moved to Olathe, KS in October 1985. He worked until retirement for General Motors as an electrician and robotic engineer with a reputation that he walked on water. He loved those robots, tinkering with them to work to perfection. Because when they ran smoothly, he could do his crosswords. No NY Times was ever too hard for him.

Joe had several nicknames throughout his life. Joey by his mom. The Illegal Beagle by his high school buddies because he was the youngest of the James Gang. Scuba Steve by his unhandy son-in-law who soaked him to the bone during an apprentice session. His brothers-in-law named him Hector Harn for his great play on the tennis court. Besides Dad, his favorite name was Papa Joe to his 8 grandkids: 7 grandsons that kept him playing, Cooper, Ben, Joey, Pete, Mo, Cam and Ryan, and one beautiful granddaughter, Jenna. He loved them all very deeply.

Joe loved solving things, fixing things, doing puzzles, playing games—even fixed the doorknob on his final day. He was amazing at every game he played. Mary and him played Wordle and Scrabble daily. He always had his own game within the game to make it more fun and a challenge to him. It usually was not about the score, but making words that fit just right or brought the game to a tie because he didn’t want to beat Mary every time. He rarely lost at Cribbage and if he did, he was not happy and kept playing until he was a sure winner. He remains undefeated in dominoes and cherished his Thursday night poker nights.

Perhaps the most special thing about him was the unique quality where everyone he came across felt like they were instantly his best friend—whether they had one interaction or daily. Was it his orneriness? The Led Zeppelin and Budweiser? His one-liners? How he was truly present? The way he adored Mary? Or the openness he created for others to just be who they are, wherever they are? Whatever it was, we’re the lucky ones that he was ours and we were his. His strong but tender, wise but playful, disciplined but free spirited, warm but no BS nature has touched and guided so many lives, and for that we say “well done, good and faithful servant.” Matthew 25:23

With a love as deep as his, the grief runs just as deep. Yet there’s comfort in knowing he is now in Heaven, somehow loved even more than we could ever love him here. It was just time to “Ramble on.”

Joe is preceded in death by his parents, both sets of grandparents, brothers Mike and Tom and his sister Kate Burr. He is survived by his wife, Mary, sons Nicholas (Heidi), Matthew (Jessica) and daughter Maggie Searle (Dan). His grandchildren are Cooper and Ben Harn, Jenna and Joey Harn, and Pete, Mo, Cam, and Ryan Searle. Also his siblings Barb (Mike) Varco, Theresa Harn, Diane McDade, Jim (Kelli Jo), Deb (Pat) O’Malley, along with countless cousins, nieces and nephews.

He loved cake and embellishing stories, so in his honor, a Visitation and Funeral Mass is being planned for September 18, his birthday, at Cure’ of Ars with help from Amos Funeral Home.

In lieu of traditional flowers, it would mean the world to receive contributions for a memorial garden fund, which you can do so through VENMO or check to Mary Harn. Checks may be mailed directly to the family or sent to Amos Family Funeral Home c/o “Joe Harn memorial garden fund”.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.