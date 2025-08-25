May 12, 1945 — August 23, 2025

Olathe

Linda Lee Myers, age 80 of Olathe, Kansas, previously of Sedalia, MO, passed away on Saturday, August 23, 2025 at the Olathe Medical Center surrounded by family.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Maxine (Schneider) Montgomery.

She is survived and missed by her loving husband Dennis of 50 years; daughter Shara Embree and husband Adam of Olathe, Kansas, son Dieter Myers and wife Esther of Olathe, Kansas, and son Kaden Myers and fiance Josie Hoover of Boliver, MO. Forever cherished and remembered by her eight grandchildren: Kira, Julian, Elim, and Dax Embree; Judah, Jake, Luke, and Addie Myers; her brother Gail Montgomery and wife Jane, sister Kathy Bell, and brother David Montgomery; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Linda was born May 12, 1945 in Kirksville, MO and was raised on the family farm north of Novinger, MO. Surrounded by her parents and three siblings, she developed a deep love for music, church, 4-H, and the simple joys and adventures of farm life. From an early age, her creativity shone brightly—she loved to put on productions for anyone who would humor her, recruiting her family and friends to help with acting, singing, and providing accompaniment.

She attended a one-room schoolhouse for first and second grade before continuing her education at Adair County R1 in Novinger, MO, where she graduated in 1963. She later attended college at the Northeast Missouri State Teacher’s College, now known as Truman State University, where she was an active member of the Baptist Student Union and the marching band. After earning her degree in elementary education in 1969, she devoted six years to teaching in Grundy County and Pleasant Hill, where she served as a classroom teacher, as well as a teacher of music and art. Through her dedication and warmth, she left a lasting and meaningful impression on all who were fortunate to have her for a teacher.

On December 28, 1974 she married Dennis Myers, and their life together was an adventure from the start. They immediately moved to Germany, where she taught second grade at the U.S. Department of Defense School in Frankfurt, and later spent seven of the next nine years in Saudi Arabia, welcoming their first two children, Shara and Dieter. There, she cherished friendships with people from all walks of life and hosted an underground church, which contributed to her lifelong support of international missions.

While living overseas, travel became a central part of Linda’s life. She journeyed to seven continents, embarking on African safaris, riding elephants in Sri Lanka, exploring every corner of Europe, and uncovering the wonders of ancient civilizations in Egypt, Israel, Greece, and Peru—often all while pushing a stroller and changing diapers. Her journeys brought experiences that shaped her, memories to last a lifetime, and souvenirs enough to fill two storage sheds. Yet, she always treasured summers on the family farm in Missouri, close to family and friends. In 1986, after eleven years of living overseas, she decided she had enough adventure and moved to Sedalia, MO, where she gave birth to her third child, Kaden. She and Dennis lived in Sedalia for twenty-nine years, raising their children to love the Lord and follow their passions of sports, art and music.

No matter where she was in the world, one thing remained constant: Linda’s unwavering kindness and generosity. She loved giving gifts – though the trick was remembering where she put them. More than once, a “perfect present” would resurface months later, tucked in a closet or drawer, and everyone would laugh knowing that her heart was always in the right place, even if the gift wasn’t. She delighted in people, shared playful stories and corny jokes, and brought joy with her childlike sense of humor. She treasured time with her grandchildren, especially making cards and crafts, and filled her home with music, whether on piano, kazoo, or even her nose. Her faith was the foundation of her life, guiding her service, her friendships, and the love she shared with everyone around her.

Visitation is from 6-8 on August 28, 2025 at the Amos Funeral Home.

Linda’s funeral service will be held at 10 am on August 29, 2025 at the Amos Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203, with Pastor Rusty Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow in the Highland Sacred Gardens Cemetery, 3600 East 28th Street, Sedalia, MO 65301.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.