The mother of a man who was shot and killed by Olathe Police in late 2022 received $625,000 to settle a federal lawsuit that was heading to trial later this year.

That’s according to an agreement obtained by the Post through public records requests dated July 23, which plaintiff Maria Varnas and Olathe City Manager Michael Wilkes signed, that details the terms of the settlement and releases all claims raised in the lawsuit.

Last month, Judge Julie Robinson of the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kansas, approved the wrongful death settlement between Varnas and the city of Olathe and former Olathe Police Officer Conner Thompson.

Brandon Lynch, a 27-year-old man with a history of schizophrenia that was known to Olathe Police, was shot and killed by Officer Thompson on Dec. 31, 2022. Thompson and another Olathe officer were responding to a 911 call at his residence.

What does the settlement document say?

In exchange for $625,000, Varnas signed a document that says she “releases and forever discharges” any “claims, demands, suits and causes of action” against the city and Thompson in connection to the lawsuit.

Additionally, with the settlement, the city and Thompson “categorically deny the nature and the extent of Plaintiff’s claims.”

Within 14 days of receiving the payment, Varnas agreed to “dismiss with prejudice” the lawsuit — that is, permanently close the civil case.

In the agreement, all parties involved agreed to cover their own costs associated with the case, including legal fees. They also agreed to some degree of confidentiality, though there was an acknowledgement that the settlement would be subject to open records laws due to the city’s involvement.

In an email to the Post, city staff said an insurance policy held by the city for law enforcement-related claims covered the “costs of defense” on this case with a $50,000 deductible, which Olathe paid.

Read the full agreement below:

Lynch’s mother filed the lawsuit last year

Varnas, Lynch’s mother, filed a federal lawsuit in spring 2024, naming Thompson and the city of Olathe.

The lawsuit alleged Thompson’s actions “escalated” the situation with Lynch, contradicting Olathe Police’s crisis intervention training, and “created” a scenario that led to the use of deadly force.

The city attempted to dismiss the lawsuit, but the judge allowed most of the civil suit to proceed and ruled Thompson ineligible for qualified immunity — the legal doctrine that allows some government officials, like police officers, to avoid personal liability in some cases.

Robinson also found in favor of Varnas on multiple additional points in her ruling denying the city’s motion to dismiss.

What led to the lawsuit?

On New Year’s Eve 2022, Lynch’s sister called 911 to get help for Lynch. Court documents described it as a “welfare check.” Following officer’s directions when they arrived on scene, she left the residence.

Lynch was reportedly armed with a knife when police arrived, and Thompson and the other responding officer tried unsuccessfully to use a taser on Lynch to subdue him. They also ordered him to drop his weapon.

Both Thompson and the other responding officer had previously interacted with Lynch, and they knew of his mental health history. Olathe Police reported that there was not a mental health expert or coresponder at the scene during the incident.

The exchange between Lynch and Olathe officers lasted just a few minutes and ended with Thompson shooting Lynch three times, killing him.

Later, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe found Thompson was “justified” in his use of force and did not file criminal charges.

Thompson eventually resigned from the Olathe Police Department in the summer of 2024, and he took a job with a department in a suburb of Seattle.

