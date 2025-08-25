Dec 05, 1967 – Aug 13, 2025

We are beyond sad to announce the abrupt and unexpected passing of Mark William Zell, age 57, on August 13, 2025. A celebrated son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and brother-in-law, he will be missed beyond measure. He leaves behind a devastated father, William (Bill) Zell and has joined his mother, Kathie Zell, who predeceased him in August of 2021. He is also survived by: his wife Kristen Ruprecht Zell, their two children Zachary Mark Zell and Kamryn Leah Zell, and his daughter-in-law, Nadia Brazeal Zell. Mark also had two sisters including: Stephanie Zell Newsom, her husband Curt Newsom, their three children and two grand-children; and Kristi Zell Furlong, her husband, Brandon Furlong, and their three children. Hope and Steve Ruprecht, Kristen’s parents, will miss their “bonus son.” Other family members include: Katie Ruprecht Stallman, spouse Brandon Stallman, and their son; Christopher Ruprecht and wife Laurie Cacares Ruprecht; and Kevin Ruprecht and wife Katherine Pinsky Ruprecht and their two children.

If the story of his last day, the contents of his truck, and the huge gaping hole so many people are feeling at this moment can be the judge of a person’s character and worth, let us share and celebrate this incredible human. He was a man of deep faith, loved people fiercely, and was never sitting still. A “Mark” of all trades, he could fix, build, or figure anything out by looking it up on YouTube. He was excellent with technology and his wife is already missing his prowess with all things electronic. If you had a project, needed a favor or some help, he was your man. If one of his church communities over the years needed a music leader or guitar player, call Mark. And if you needed a reliable band mate to sing and play guitar in a country band, again, call Mark. He played at churches and in many local country bands over the years. His passing at too early an age will definitely inspire a song. As his daughter preserved items from his truck yesterday, she took solace in the smells of his vehicle – cologne, chemicals, and lawn clippings. He also had nail glue handy in case he needed his acrylic nails at the last minute for picking a guitar. Mark was power washing a deck for a friend just before his death. This was who he was – a man with a truck, a lot of tools, a guitar, and the biggest, most sensitive heart for those he loved. He loved the Lord, his family, his dogs, and his large group of friends. There wasn’t place he went where he didn’t have a friend.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri December 5, 1967 and raised on the Kansas side by adoring parents, Kathie and Bill, Mark was the middle child between two doting sisters. Mark could always be counted on for jokes, laughter, and infectious energy. A lover of all sports, he played basketball hosting slam dunk contests at his house, in addition to 3 and 2 baseball coached by his father through 8th grade, ultimately becoming a competitive cross country runner in high school and college. He was a student of faith early on, reading and studying and eventually becoming part of the Colonial Presbyterian staff. He graduated from Shawnee Mission South in 1986, attended William Jewell College for one year, and then moved on and graduated from the University of Kansas with his Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Therapy. He worked at Children’s Mercy Hospital for several years before meeting his beautiful wife, Kristen, also a respiratory therapist. They married in 1998, built a life in Lee’s Summit and then Liberty raising their two children. These last years he worked in the construction industry, doing siding and windows sales, amongst many other tasks.

“A jack of all trades is a master of none, but often times is better than a master of one” is the old saying. Let us celebrate the expert way he participated in life, raised his kids, supported his family, and loved his wife (she always had a sweet note from him every time he made her lunch for work). There was no other Mark. He was a unique and unrepeatable soul. No doubt he filled his life’s purpose here on Earth, which was to love, help, and live with grace and humility, always putting others at ease for whatever challenges they might have. Friends and family will miss your guidance and valuable insights. Goodbye dear son, brother, husband, father, and uncle. It won’t be the same without you.

Services will be Thursday, August 21st at Deerbrook Covenant Church, 200 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm followed by a service at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks you to support the Alzheimer’s Association, a disease impacting Mark’s family personally.

