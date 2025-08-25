December 28, 1939 — August 21, 2025

Shawnee

On August 21st, 2025, Raymond “Ray” Torres Jr. affectionately known as “Pops,” passed away, at the age of 85, in his home in Shawnee, Kansas, surrounded by his family. Born on December 28, 1939, in Brooklyn, New York, Ray lived a life filled with love, laughter, and dedication to his family.

From 1959 to 1963, Ray served his country with honor as an Airman First Class in the United States Air Force. On June 27, 1964, he married the love of his life, Dorothy Shortley and the foundation of their family was created. Ray pursued a career at UPS where he worked for 30 years and retired in 1995.

Ray was a proud member of the American Legion Post 370 where he formed lasting friendships. He was known for his gentle spirit, never uttering an angry word and always encouraging his family with special words of “wisdom:” ‘If it hurts, don’t do it’ and to remember ‘Wherever you go, there you are.’

He had an unwavering positivity always claiming if he was any better, he’d be twins. Ray was the type of man who was given respect without ever demanding it and was a beloved figure in the lives of those who knew him. “No” was not in his vocabulary, and his kindness knew no bounds. He was passionate about his favorite son in law, bowling, watching KU basketball, the Royals, and the Chiefs.

He was the son of the late Raymond and Josephine Torres. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Torres; his brother, William Torres, (Jack Sawyer); his daughters, Debbie Knudsen (Larry) and Diane Duncan (Wayne); and his grandchildren, Trey Knudsen (Madalyn), Dakota Knudsen, Hillary Knudsen, Clayton Duncan (Alison), and Raeanna Duncan. He also leaves behind 8 great-grandchildren who brought immense joy to his life.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 28th, 2025, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shawnee, Kansas. Visitation will take place from 9:30 to 10:30am, followed by the Mass at 10:30am. Ray will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Shawnee.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.