November 4th, 1954 – August 20th, 2025

Rebecca Ann Francis, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. Ms. Francis was born on November 4, 1954, to Terry Francis and Betty Smith.

She received her Bachelor of Arts in Children’s Education from Ottawa University and went on to earn her teaching license.

After college she joined the Peace Corps receiving an assignment in Sierra Leone, West Africa where she met her eventual husband Kemoh. They had one son, Josiah.

Rebecca had many talents and roles. She was an entrepreneur, jeweler, educator, volunteer and mentor over her many decades of work. She valued culture, community, kindness, and connection.

She was preceded in death by her parents Terry and Betty, and her brother Tim. She is survived by her son Josiah, grandchildren Eli, CJ, and Reese, siblings Jenny and Jon, numerous nieces, nephews, and many cherished friends.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the outpouring of well wishes and support.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Olathe Community Center (1205 E Kansas City Rd, Olathe, KS) on September 7, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on the main floor; come at your convenience. Signage will direct you to the room. Please consider making a donation to Operation Wildlife in Rebecca’s name instead of flowers.

