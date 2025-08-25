Saturday, December 17th, 1966 – Wednesday, August 20th, 2025

Robyn Renee Malnicof, 58, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. Condolences may be shared at www.brucefuneralhome.com.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 6, 2025 at New Life Community Church, 29200 W. 188th St., Gardner, Kansas. A celebration of Life will follow.

Robyn was born on December 17, 1966, in Mexico, Missouri, to James R. Fry and Frieda M. (Sterling) Fry. After graduating from high school, she earned her cosmetology license and later followed her passion for caring for children and spending quality time with her two daughters by opening Hakuna Matata Childcare/ Preschool . Robyn thrived in teaching, nurturing and creating a fun, loving environment for all children.

Robyn lived life with a fiery and adventurous spirit. Her happiest days were spent at the lake listening to good music, riding jet skis, and embracing her “no worries” lifestyle. She found peace in nature and cherished every opportunity to be outdoors.

She was also deeply rooted in her faith as an active member of New Life Church. Robyn participated in several groups including Freedom, Rooted, along with other life groups that brought her closer to God and her church family. She also spent time volunteering at Living Life Ranch, where she loved working with the horses.

Above all, Robyn’s greatest purpose in life was being a mother and “Grandma.” Her creativity to go above and beyond will forever leave unforgettable memories.

Robyn is preceded in death by her parents, James Fry and Frieda Sterling. She is survived by her best friend of 40 years, Wayne Malnicof of Gardner, Kansas; her daughters Brittany Spruytte of Gardner, Kansas, and Tiffany (J.J.) Russell of Grandview, Missouri; her brother Randall Fry of Montgomery City, Missouri; her sister Melissa (Noah) Bethel of Wesley Chapel, Florida; and her stepbrother Nathaniel Fry of Montgomery City, Missouri. She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Hudson Spruytte, J.T. Russell, and Baby Girl Russell, arriving in November.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.