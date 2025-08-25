Shirley May Pearson

March 6, 1939 — August 20, 2025

Shawnee, Kansas

It is with great love and fond memories that we announce the passing of Shirley May Tanner Pearson on August 20, 2025 at home, surrounded by loved ones in Shawnee. Kansas.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held Saturday, August 23, 2025, for family and friends as we honor Shirley’s life.

Shirley was born March 6, 1939 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Chet and Francis Brough Tanner. She was a homemaker and Office Manager for Pearson Aviation. She enjoyed painting and crochet for many years.

Shirley is survived by her daughter Trena (Jim) Sturdy of Shawnee, Kansas, her son Allan (Mary) Pearson, Jr. Of Sumner, Mississippi, and son Cliff (Sheri) Pearson of Boise, Idaho. She also leaves ten grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.Along with her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved husband of sixty-five years, Allan “Al” R. Pearson, Sr., her sister Kay Sheppard and brother Larry Tanner.

Shirley and Al, life-long partners, married in 1954 as teenagers and began what they called a 65-year adventure that took them to multiple states across America. From logging in Idaho to raising their kids in Big Bear Lake, California. Then Bible College in Chattanooga,Tennessee to Associate Pastors in Victorville, California. They spent time together trucking across Montana, then crop-dusting in Moses Lake, Washington. Together they eventually started Pearson Aviation in Athol, Idaho, where they eventually retired.Together they made life-long friends and enough memories to last a lifetime. Their life of service to Christ and their family is a legacy of now three generations of thriving families. A life truly blessed by God!

