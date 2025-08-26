JoCo Homebuying: House poor isn’t just a budget problem, it’s a joy problem

By Charity Ohlund, VP of Sales & Marketing | Fountain Mortgage

Being house poor doesn’t just mean tight finances. It means stress. It means saying no to things you used to love. It means a beautiful home that quietly steals your peace.



The mistake happens when people shop at the top of their pre-approval range instead of building a budget around their actual lifestyle.



Here’s what house poor can look like:



• Skipping vacations because every extra dollar goes to your mortgage

• Postponing date nights, kids’ activities, or self-care

• Feeling low-key dread every time a bill shows up



This isn’t how homeownership should feel.



You deserve a home that supports your life, not one that dominates it.



How to avoid the trap:



1. Budget from the bottom up

Start with your actual lifestyle: what you love, what you value, what you want to keep doing. Think about a monthly payment that allows you to enjoy those things. Your loan officer will work with you to find the perfect payment amount and what home price fits around that.



2. Plan for more than the mortgage

Include utilities, maintenance, insurance, and savings in your homeownership budget. Life still happens after you move in.



3. Think about time, not just money

A bigger home may require more upkeep, yard work, or commuting. Time is a cost, too.



Homeownership should bring more joy, not less. If you want help finding that balance, we’re here to guide you toward a number that feels as good as it looks.