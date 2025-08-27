February 20, 1944 — August 24, 2025

Shawnee, Kansas

Jack J. Hollingsworth, 81, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 24th of 2025 following a long battle with cancer. Jack spent his final days surrounded by close friends and family and under the care of Vitas Healthcare: Hospice, Palliative Care, & End of Life Services and his niece Jessica, who is a career nurse.

Born February 20th of 1944 in Lawrence, Kansas to Mabel and A.J. Hollingsworth., he grew up in Shawnee, Kansas and graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School in 1962. On June 21st of 1964 he married Sharon Bales. They had one daughter, Lisa Hollingsworth, born on October 2nd in 1970.

Following a successful career at Montgomery Ward and Sprint in Information Technology, Jack enjoyed traveling internationally, traveling the country in his RV, and spending time with loved ones. He had an avid love for reading, shooting pool, history, sports cars, and Harley Davidson.

Jack was preceded in death by both of his parents, and mother-in-law Marge Enfield. He is survived by his wife Sharon, daughter Lisa, sister-in-law’s Jane and Joy, Kindergarten best friend Ray, cousins, and nieces, nephew, great nieces, and great nephew.

The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Son Nguyen, Dr. Rahul Parikh, Vitas Hospice Center, and Pastor Wendy Lyons Chrostek.

Visitation will be held on Friday August 29th, 2025 at The Amos Family Funeral Home from 5 PM to 7 PM where friends and loved ones are invited to join the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Cancer Action, Zero Prostate Cancer, and Vitas Healthcare: Hospice, Palliative Care, & End of Life Services.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.