July 4, 1935 — August 24, 2025

Overland Park

James Braddock Johnson (Jim), age 90, of Overland Park, passed away peacefully at his home at dawn on August 24th. Born on July 4, 1935, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Frank and Freda (Behrens) Johnson, Jim’s Independence Day birthday was always memorable—no one ever forgot to celebrate him. He was the youngest of three brothers; his eldest, Francis, was lost during World War II training, and his brother Robert (“Bob”) lived in Brainerd, Minnesota, until his passing.

From an early age, Jim showed a remarkable work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit—collecting pop bottles, harvesting asparagus, selling the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on street corners, and helping out at county fairs and even a circus. In his younger years, Jim was an accomplished piano player and tap dancer, and he had a love of music throughout his life.

His father worked as a paint foreman for the Illinois Central Railroad, and during the summer months, the family lived in a refrigerated boxcar while traveling for work. Jim later joined his father on the bridge painting crew and cared for his parents until their passing.

In 1958, Jim was drafted and served as a Yeoman in the U.S. Navy. Some of his fondest memories from this time were his adventures in Alaska, where he enjoyed fishing and working at a salmon hatchery—experiences that brought him great joy and stories he loved to share. After his service, he grew restless with railroad work and moved to Colorado to be near his aunts and uncles. He cherished time spent at the Johnson family cabin in Evergreen, Colorado, where family gatherings were a highlight.

Jim’s career in Colorado was varied and industrious—he worked for Eutectic Welding, Coca-Cola, Western Electric, and ultimately the U.S. Postal Service, where he served as a postal clerk for 20 years before retiring. He also ran a small business, “The Good Egg,” raising and selling exotic cage birds.

In 1971, Jim met his future wife, Carolee, at the Tiki Lounge in East Denver, thanks to a friend’s encouragement. Carolee, a schoolteacher in West Lakewood, and Jim married on April 22, 1972, beginning a partnership that lasted over 53 years. They made their first home in Thornton, Colorado, where they welcomed their sons, Brad and Jeff.

In the mid-1980s, the family relocated to Spring Hill, Kansas, to care for Carolee’s ailing father. Jim transferred to the Shawnee Mission Post Office, and Carolee resumed teaching. Jim retired from the postal service in 1992 but continued working with Tri-Co Caregivers and Infomax as corporate security. After their sons graduated high school, Jim and Carolee built a home on Lake Miola in Paola, Kansas, before moving to New Mexico for two years. As grandchildren arrived, they returned to Kansas, settling in Shawnee.

Jim loved the water and was an avid swimmer throughout his life. Around the time he lived in New Mexico and then moved to Kansas, he became a decorated swimmer in the New Mexico and Kansas Senior Olympic Games, earning recognition for his dedication and skill.

By 2021, Jim’s health required assisted living, where he and Carolee resided.

Jim will be remembered for his love of football, following current events, his enthusiasm for pinochle, and his quick wit—always ready with a joke, some better than others. Above all, Jim’s greatest joy was his family. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Carolee; sons Brad (Lisa) and Jeff (Krista); and five treasured grandchildren: Hawk, Gunnar, Trent, Max, and Leah. He lived an enjoyable life, full of love, laughter, and dedication to those he cared for.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A visitation will be held on Friday, September 5th, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens,11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66210. In accordance with Jim’s wishes, there will be no formal funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph’s Indian School.

